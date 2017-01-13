|
|
Announced on RFL website that deal been done. New owners press conference next week.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:06 pm
|
|
Scarey71 wrote:
I think Irvine and Lamb are making it clear on twitter they're out, so at least that's confirmation that it's moving. BBC state ownership is decided so just hope the delay is to announce the new club's made a shedload of signings over the weekend and that Marwan's sending us Welham back on a season long loan...*gibber*
Apparently Lambs girlfriend told him... she must be a radio 2 listener too....
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:07 pm
|
|
"Will arrive at Odsal early next week" suggests they have a bit of a journey to make
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:12 pm
|
|
"The owners will arrive at Odsal early next week and will at that point speak with former players, staff and relevant stakeholders before holding a press conference to reveal their identity and outline their vision for the future."
Surely they can't leave the players and staff hanging over the weekend again???
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:18 pm
|
|
Early Bath wrote:
Well the much criticised Marwan Koukash saved Salford and now has saved Bradford.
The Man has been absolutely fantastic for Rugby League.
I know Chalmers has a relationship with koucash, but why do you claim Marwans the Bradford saviour? I wouldn't say no to koucash's cash helping the new owner and us out mind.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:23 pm
|
|
Cibaman wrote:
"Will arrive at Odsal early next week" suggest they have a bit of a journey to make
Or it's when they are released from prison!!
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:24 pm
|
|
