Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:04 pm
Southern Reiver
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1294
Location: South of the Thames
Announced on RFL website that deal been done. New owners press conference next week.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:06 pm
SCONE

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 43
Scarey71 wrote:
I think Irvine and Lamb are making it clear on twitter they're out, so at least that's confirmation that it's moving. BBC state ownership is decided so just hope the delay is to announce the new club's made a shedload of signings over the weekend and that Marwan's sending us Welham back on a season long loan...*gibber*


Apparently Lambs girlfriend told him... she must be a radio 2 listener too....

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:07 pm
Cibaman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6025
Location: Bradford
"Will arrive at Odsal early next week" suggests they have a bit of a journey to make
Last edited by Cibaman on Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:21 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:12 pm
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 214
Location: South of Bratfud
"The owners will arrive at Odsal early next week and will at that point speak with former players, staff and relevant stakeholders before holding a press conference to reveal their identity and outline their vision for the future."

Surely they can't leave the players and staff hanging over the weekend again???

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:18 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3687
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Early Bath wrote:
Well the much criticised Marwan Koukash saved Salford and now has saved Bradford.

The Man has been absolutely fantastic for Rugby League.


I know Chalmers has a relationship with koucash, but why do you claim Marwans the Bradford saviour? I wouldn't say no to koucash's cash helping the new owner and us out mind.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:23 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1532
Cibaman wrote:
"Will arrive at Odsal early next week" suggest they have a bit of a journey to make

Or it's when they are released from prison!!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:24 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5031
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Year on year you manage to embarrass the game. Russia has something on Trump, you lot must have something on Fatty.
Mac out!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:25 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1532
wire-quin wrote:
Year on year you manage to embarrass the game. Russia has something on Trump, you lot must have something on Fatty.

It's your mum.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:30 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9530
Location: Here
wire-quin wrote:
Year on year you manage to embarrass the game. Russia has something on Trump, you lot must have something on Fatty.


What have I done?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:32 pm
Sensei-Bull
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 843
wire-quin wrote:
Year on year you manage to embarrass the game. Russia has something on Trump, you lot must have something on Fatty.


It must have been when I was trying to carry 3 pints back to the stand and my pants fell down. I did apologies at the time. What more can I have done?
