|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2831
Location: Bradford
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
How come the only people we can find interested enough to own the club are all from NZ?
So that when it all goes belly up again in 12 months time they'll be a long way away from having to face the players, staff and fans?
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:43 pm
|
Stul
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1235
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
How come the only people we can find interested enough to own the club are all from NZ?
If it comes off, though, it will probably feel like going back to where your house was before the tornado, and seeing what's left.
Can't see much on the horizon but pain.
Or misplaced livestock.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 395
|
Will need massive statement of intent to regain support. RL statement around 5pm (T&A)
Last edited by PHILISAN
on Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:52 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:51 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 205
|
Hopefully see you at Cougar Park then. Think the friendlies are usually free pint for every ticket, sounds like everyone needs a stiff drink someone can have mine aswell.
I would hope that you don't need to go down the duel reg route, its ruining the smaller clubs...
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:56 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1530
|
PHILISAN wrote:
Tweet from our man Gled Hearing that the RFL's preferred bid from ex-NZ chief Andrew Chalmers is successful. Expect player loan support from Salford.
Craig Kopczak.
Just for the laugh.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3088
Location: The right side of the pennines
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
So that when it all goes belly up again in 12 months time they'll be a long way away from having to face the players, staff and fans?
but the successful bidder must have provided funds for 3 years? it was one of the criteria.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, alleycat, altofts wildcat, Anita Madigan, BeechwoodBull, bellycouldtackle, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, chapylad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, dave over the humber, djhudds, DrFeelgood, feebleweasel, FevGrinder, fifty50, Fr13daY, GiantDee, Gotcha, hereagain, Higgin34, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, hooligan27, king benny, Kiyan, Lord Magoon, martinwildbull, Nelson, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, rebelrobin, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, senoj, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, Slugger McBatt, Smack him Jimmy, smokinjoe, Spannerz, Steel City Bull, Stul, Terry Price's knee, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, this_cougar_outfit, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Tricky2309, VanGinger, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, wiganermike, woolly07 and 694 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|