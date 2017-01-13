WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:42 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2831
Location: Bradford
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
How come the only people we can find interested enough to own the club are all from NZ?


So that when it all goes belly up again in 12 months time they'll be a long way away from having to face the players, staff and fans?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:43 pm
Stul Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1235
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
How come the only people we can find interested enough to own the club are all from NZ?

If it comes off, though, it will probably feel like going back to where your house was before the tornado, and seeing what's left.

Can't see much on the horizon but pain.


Or misplaced livestock.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:44 pm
PHILISAN User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 395
Will need massive statement of intent to regain support. RL statement around 5pm (T&A)
Last edited by PHILISAN on Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:52 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:51 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 205
Hopefully see you at Cougar Park then. Think the friendlies are usually free pint for every ticket, sounds like everyone needs a stiff drink someone can have mine aswell.

I would hope that you don't need to go down the duel reg route, its ruining the smaller clubs...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:56 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1530
PHILISAN wrote:
Tweet from our man Gled Hearing that the RFL's preferred bid from ex-NZ chief Andrew Chalmers is successful. Expect player loan support from Salford.

Craig Kopczak.

Just for the laugh.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:56 pm
phillgee User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3088
Location: The right side of the pennines
paulwalker71 wrote:
So that when it all goes belly up again in 12 months time they'll be a long way away from having to face the players, staff and fans?


but the successful bidder must have provided funds for 3 years? it was one of the criteria.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, alleycat, altofts wildcat, Anita Madigan, BeechwoodBull, bellycouldtackle, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, chapylad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, dave over the humber, djhudds, DrFeelgood, feebleweasel, FevGrinder, fifty50, Fr13daY, GiantDee, Gotcha, hereagain, Higgin34, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, hooligan27, king benny, Kiyan, Lord Magoon, martinwildbull, Nelson, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, rebelrobin, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, senoj, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, Slugger McBatt, Smack him Jimmy, smokinjoe, Spannerz, Steel City Bull, Stul, Terry Price's knee, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, this_cougar_outfit, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Tricky2309, VanGinger, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, wiganermike, woolly07 and 696 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,503,1242,12675,6834,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  