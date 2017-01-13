|
HamsterChops wrote:
I wouldn't take what he's tweeting about as any sign. He's about as clued up on the situation as Joey Essex.
It takes a lot to insult Joey Essex, but I think you're just about on the borderline of insulting his intelligence with that comment.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:50 pm
If the administrator / RFL wanted to kill the club off, they couldn't have devised any better tactics than they have used.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:57 pm
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:01 pm
Chalmers has registered that.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:01 pm
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:02 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Chalmers has registered that.
Beat me too it
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:03 pm
Who was his bid involved with?
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:06 pm
We were almost the kiwi reserve team at one point....
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:06 pm
Not sure who Chalmers has behind him if anyone but he must have proved evidence of some funds to the RFL. Hope it’s been scrutinized given his past record of business failure.
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:10 pm
That wasn't there at 1pm. I looked myself then.
