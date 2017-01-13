WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:48 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 471
Location: Rossendale
HamsterChops wrote:
I wouldn't take what he's tweeting about as any sign. He's about as clued up on the situation as Joey Essex.


It takes a lot to insult Joey Essex, but I think you're just about on the borderline of insulting his intelligence with that comment.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:50 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27459
Location: MACS0647-JD
If the administrator / RFL wanted to kill the club off, they couldn't have devised any better tactics than they have used.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:57 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 38
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
If the administrator / RFL wanted to kill the club off, they couldn't have devised any better tactics than they have used.


is this good news?

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10563587

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:01 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25723
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Chalmers has registered that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:01 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 38
Today though!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:02 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 670
Bullseye wrote:
Chalmers has registered that.

Beat me too it

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:03 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 670
Who was his bid involved with?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:06 pm
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 207
Location: South of Bratfud
We were almost the kiwi reserve team at one point....

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:06 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25723
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Not sure who Chalmers has behind him if anyone but he must have proved evidence of some funds to the RFL. Hope it’s been scrutinized given his past record of business failure.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:10 pm
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7318
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
That wasn't there at 1pm. I looked myself then.
