WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:04 pm
Stul Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1234
Bulliac wrote:
It's looking ever worse.

Will the last to leave please turn the light out?

We still have a light?

I thought it had signed for Huddersfield.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:04 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 667
Bulliac wrote:
It's looking ever worse.

Will the last to leave please turn the light out?

Have we not said this before and we are still hear talking about it!!!!!

I however do fear the worse with it taking so long.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:12 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3540
Location: Hornsea
Can't help but think that the only viable offer is from the people that want to start in Ch1 while the RFL want us in CH. Perhaps that is causing the hold up.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:16 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 667
rugbyreddog wrote:
Can't help but think that the only viable offer is from the people that want to start in Ch1 while the RFL want us in CH. Perhaps that is causing the hold up.

I honestly don't no what to think anymore. Trying not to think too much about it. :roll:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:17 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 34
rugbyreddog wrote:
Can't help but think that the only viable offer is from the people that want to start in Ch1 while the RFL want us in CH. Perhaps that is causing the hold up.


Maybe the RFL have caught on to it being the only viable option and the news from Sheffield about them being ready to play this year has removed their get out clause of being able to demote us because there would be an uneven number of teams for the summer bash.... :ASK:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:20 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6341
Location: LS9
Ch1 would be fun. New grounds and teams to see, half a chance of promotion. It would be a laugh. The downside for me would be being at Odsal with those kinds of crowds.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:27 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7311
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Was there due to be an announcement today? Or did we talk ourselves into it? Nothing's real anymore. I've lost the ability to tell the difference between my memories and things I've seen on TV.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:30 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25716
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I think they’re hoping that if they keep putting it off everyone will lose interest eventually and they can do nothing at all.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:30 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 667
can't someone ring the RFL and ask them what the Fu*k is going on.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:31 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1879
Location: Bradford
RickyF1 wrote:
can't someone ring the RFL and ask them what the Fu*k is going on.


I just rang. Nige is on his third lunch break at the moment.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anita Madigan, batley... bob, Bendybulls, bigalf, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, colly226, Cookie, debaser, djhudds, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, FevGrinder, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, Highlander, HiramC, hooligan27, Iggy79, Jimmy 4 Bradford, king benny, LU2, molibdimum, Nelson, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, rebelrobin, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, Steel City Bull, stouffer, Stul, Terry Price's knee, The Devil's Advocate, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, tikkabull, Tricky2309, Trustafox, vbfg, woolly07 and 662 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,502,9892,11975,6784,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  