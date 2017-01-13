|
Stul
Free-scoring winger
|
Bulliac wrote:
It's looking ever worse.
Will the last to leave please turn the light out?
We still have a light?
I thought it had signed for Huddersfield.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:04 pm
|
|
Bulliac wrote:
It's looking ever worse.
Will the last to leave please turn the light out?
Have we not said this before and we are still hear talking about it!!!!!
I however do fear the worse with it taking so long.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:12 pm
|
|
Can't help but think that the only viable offer is from the people that want to start in Ch1 while the RFL want us in CH. Perhaps that is causing the hold up.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:16 pm
|
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Can't help but think that the only viable offer is from the people that want to start in Ch1 while the RFL want us in CH. Perhaps that is causing the hold up.
I honestly don't no what to think anymore. Trying not to think too much about it.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:17 pm
|
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Can't help but think that the only viable offer is from the people that want to start in Ch1 while the RFL want us in CH. Perhaps that is causing the hold up.
Maybe the RFL have caught on to it being the only viable option and the news from Sheffield about them being ready to play this year has removed their get out clause of being able to demote us because there would be an uneven number of teams for the summer bash....
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:20 pm
|
|
Ch1 would be fun. New grounds and teams to see, half a chance of promotion. It would be a laugh. The downside for me would be being at Odsal with those kinds of crowds.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:27 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
|
Was there due to be an announcement today? Or did we talk ourselves into it? Nothing's real anymore. I've lost the ability to tell the difference between my memories and things I've seen on TV.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:30 pm
|
|
I think they’re hoping that if they keep putting it off everyone will lose interest eventually and they can do nothing at all.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:30 pm
|
|
can't someone ring the RFL and ask them what the Fu*k is going on.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:31 pm
|
|
RickyF1 wrote:
can't someone ring the RFL and ask them what the Fu*k is going on.
I just rang. Nige is on his third lunch break at the moment.
|
