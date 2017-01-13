WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:00 am
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 203
Location: South of Bratfud
vbfg wrote:
There is that "very obviously not a player's dad, who does he think he's trying to kid?" thing too though.


...again very true.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:07 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2562
Location: Shipley, Bradford
So Sheff have gone back to part-time. Good for them, it ruined them going fulltime. Had a great squad before that!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:14 am
el red Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 353
Location: Yorkshire
Blotto wrote:
Harry your a Dog! We throw you catch, this is not a role reversal, do something useful find Frank and drag him back on here!

Harry is so far off track he may as well be in Siberia. If as he says the deal was done before yesterday then he'd better phone the RFL and tell them who's won as they still haven't decided.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:25 am
king benny Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2011 12:08 pm
Posts: 118
El red is the one I'm inclined to believe

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:31 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14684
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
debaser wrote:
He says there are NOT two bids still standing.


Doh. :oops:
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:32 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1873
Location: Bradford
I'm inclined to believe absolutely nothing. Not to cause any offence to those saying they know, but the amount of times I've heard things are getting sorted and then it hasn't happened, I don't believe a word anyone says any more. I'll wait and see what happens. I'm slowly losing the will to live with it in all honesty.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:32 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 661
i won't believe anything until there is an official press conference.

Surely the RFL will release a statement this afternoon if nothing has been sorted.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:32 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25713
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'll believe the official announcement when it comes out. I've had enough of these Walter Mitty characters.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:50 am
Stul Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1233
HamsterChops wrote:
I'm inclined to believe absolutely nothing. Not to cause any offence to those saying they know, but the amount of times I've heard things are getting sorted and then it hasn't happened, I don't believe a word anyone says any more. I'll wait and see what happens. I'm slowly losing the will to live with it in all honesty.


Exactly this.

I actually believe that a couple of posters have been spot on throughout this - until the actual goalposts changed, time and again, and they lost their position of knowledge as their source moved out of the picture.

I want to say I'm past caring, but I know as soon as the deal is struck, I'm going to be on the inevitable 'whick players have we still got and who else can we sign' thread (even allowing for the fact that I know we won't have the money for signings).
