HamsterChops wrote: I'm inclined to believe absolutely nothing. Not to cause any offence to those saying they know, but the amount of times I've heard things are getting sorted and then it hasn't happened, I don't believe a word anyone says any more. I'll wait and see what happens. I'm slowly losing the will to live with it in all honesty.

Exactly this.I actually believe that a couple of posters have been spot on throughout this - until the actual goalposts changed, time and again, and they lost their position of knowledge as their source moved out of the picture.I want to say I'm past caring, but I know as soon as the deal is struck, I'm going to be on the inevitable 'whick players have we still got and who else can we sign' thread (even allowing for the fact that I know we won't have the money for signings).