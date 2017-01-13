|
vbfg wrote:
There is that "very obviously not a player's dad, who does he think he's trying to kid?" thing too though.
...again very true.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:07 am
So Sheff have gone back to part-time. Good for them, it ruined them going fulltime. Had a great squad before that!
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:14 am
el red
Strong-running second rower
Blotto wrote:
Harry your a Dog! We throw you catch, this is not a role reversal, do something useful find Frank and drag him back on here!
Harry is so far off track he may as well be in Siberia. If as he says the deal was done before yesterday then he'd better phone the RFL and tell them who's won as they still haven't decided.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:25 am
El red is the one I'm inclined to believe
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:31 am
debaser wrote:
He says there are NOT two bids still standing.
Doh.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:32 am
I'm inclined to believe absolutely nothing. Not to cause any offence to those saying they know, but the amount of times I've heard things are getting sorted and then it hasn't happened, I don't believe a word anyone says any more. I'll wait and see what happens. I'm slowly losing the will to live with it in all honesty.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:32 am
i won't believe anything until there is an official press conference.
Surely the RFL will release a statement this afternoon if nothing has been sorted.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:32 am
I'll believe the official announcement when it comes out. I've had enough of these Walter Mitty characters.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:50 am
Stul
Free-scoring winger
HamsterChops wrote:
I'm inclined to believe absolutely nothing. Not to cause any offence to those saying they know, but the amount of times I've heard things are getting sorted and then it hasn't happened, I don't believe a word anyone says any more. I'll wait and see what happens. I'm slowly losing the will to live with it in all honesty.
Exactly this.
I actually believe that a couple of posters have been spot on throughout this - until the actual goalposts changed, time and again, and they lost their position of knowledge as their source moved out of the picture.
I want to say I'm past caring, but I know as soon as the deal is struck, I'm going to be on the inevitable 'whick players have we still got and who else can we sign' thread (even allowing for the fact that I know we won't have the money for signings).
