KCNBABT wrote:
Down to the final two bids. Flip a coin. Someone is getting the club but the RFL may need the weekend to decide.
So was the "get ready" in relation to the young players leaving or the no news about the new owner?
It's hard watching the academy players go but I can't help thinking that our brilliant youth set up was unrealistic. We had some of the best in the country, presumably because be paid them more than others offered? Money that we couldn't afford and part of the massive £180k per month wage bill (as claimed). All totally unsustainable.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:38 am
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:40 am
KCNBABT wrote:
Down to the final two bids. Flip a coin. Someone is getting the club but the RFL may need the weekend to decide.
No surprises there then.
They started with 4 bids and they've looked at 2 of them so far; and YET AGAIN, theres gonna be further delay and continued anguish for us fans.
I hope you are wrong KCNBABT; I cant stand another weekend waiting and wondering if this will be the final nail in the coffin.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:41 am
KCNBABT wrote:
Down to the final two bids. Flip a coin. Someone is getting the club but the RFL may need the weekend to decide.
And then there were two. Soon there will be just one and then...
Deja vu. It's boring now.
(and I feel fine)
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:44 am
There has been a total lack of communication through this whole process. I know business is not conducted like that but this is not a sock company, it's not like we can get our socks anywhere else is it?
To have the fans onside is surely paramount for any sports club. Would it kill anyone to just give an update? To say what's happening and when they are going to say something? It's just total bo**ocks and I'm sick of it all now.
(and I feel fine)
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:53 am
On Gledhills twitter a/c we now have #feelgoodfriday with regards good news from the RFL re Sheffield and the Bulls happening later today!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:59 am
Blotto wrote:
On Gledhills twitter a/c we now have #feelgoodfriday with regards good news from the RFL re Sheffield and the Bulls happening later today!
Sheffield and Bulls? - as in we're going to merge?
Has that been on the cards for sometime? - I must have missed that one
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:33 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Sheffield and Bulls? - as in we're going to merge?
Has that been on the cards for sometime? - I must have missed that one
The RFL would never stitch Sheffield up and force them to merge with another club
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:41 am
There are not 2 bids still standing.The deal is done.Yesterday was not about due dilligance.The day was spent putting some infastucture in place as regards to the new club moving forward.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:53 am
Harry The Dog wrote:
There are not 2 bids still standing.The deal is done.Yesterday was not about due dilligance.The day was spent putting some infastucture in place as regards to the new club moving forward.
Do you know who it is or just that it's a local person?
