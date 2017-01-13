There has been a total lack of communication through this whole process. I know business is not conducted like that but this is not a sock company, it's not like we can get our socks anywhere else is it?

To have the fans onside is surely paramount for any sports club. Would it kill anyone to just give an update? To say what's happening and when they are going to say something? It's just total bo**ocks and I'm sick of it all now.