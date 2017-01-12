roger daly wrote: I think we have all missed a trick here. If admin would of happened last season and we lost 7 or 8 players in a week or so, we would still have a squad of 41 players. So maybe Steve Ferres was right all along

Yep, and the wage bill would have been less so theres another saving.And we all wouldnt feel like we'd just had a whole chunk of our lives pulled out of our emotionally pummelled bodies.Hey, thats the answer.If we had a time machine we could go back and change it all and tomorrow morning the RFL announcement would be;"The RFL board fully apologise to the Bradford Bulls and have agreed that the RFL Executive will pay back the money borrowed from the all conquering 6 times in a row treble champions; and confirmed in honour of how much the Bulls have brought to Super League the RFL have agreed sponsorship of the SL for the rest of eternity; it will now be called the RedAmberandBlack League"