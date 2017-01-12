WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:25 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 153
Location: Depends whose asking
KCNBABT wrote:
Get ready.


Bull Mania wrote:
Ross (who has provided much more info throughout this saga than the t&a) says it looks very likely we'll have a definitive decision tomorrow.


Yep anyone can jump on that wagon.

I predict that tomorrow the RFL will a statement about Bradford RL - cue the fireworks

(apologies mystic eddie if I've stolen your thunder there)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:26 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2769
I think we have all missed a trick here. If admin would of happened last season and we lost 7 or 8 players in a week or so, we would still have a squad of 41 players. So maybe Steve Ferres was right all along

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:33 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 30
roger daly wrote:
I think we have all missed a trick here. If admin would of happened last season and we lost 7 or 8 players in a week or so, we would still have a squad of 41 players. So maybe Steve Ferres was right all along


MaYbe he wasn't such a muppet after all.... :SUBMISSION:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:34 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 153
Location: Depends whose asking
roger daly wrote:
I think we have all missed a trick here. If admin would of happened last season and we lost 7 or 8 players in a week or so, we would still have a squad of 41 players. So maybe Steve Ferres was right all along


Yep, and the wage bill would have been less so theres another saving.

And we all wouldnt feel like we'd just had a whole chunk of our lives pulled out of our emotionally pummelled bodies.

Hey, thats the answer.

If we had a time machine we could go back and change it all and tomorrow morning the RFL announcement would be;

"The RFL board fully apologise to the Bradford Bulls and have agreed that the RFL Executive will pay back the money borrowed from the all conquering 6 times in a row treble champions; and confirmed in honour of how much the Bulls have brought to Super League the RFL have agreed sponsorship of the SL for the rest of eternity; it will now be called the RedAmberandBlack League"

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:54 pm
amberavenger User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 527
Location: Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
Ross (who has provided much more info throughout this saga than the t&a) says it looks very likely we'll have a definitive decision tomorrow.


I - pessimisticly - took that to read "there is nobody so the definitive decision is that's it's over"

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:59 pm
KCNBABT Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 106
amberavenger wrote:
I - pessimisticly - took that to read "there is nobody so the definitive decision is that's it's over"


Down to the final two bids. Flip a coin. Someone is getting the club but the RFL may need the weekend to decide.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, ATS1, bellycouldtackle, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Broad Ings Warrior, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, coco the fullback, Colly2, Cripesginger, debaser, djhudds, dummyrunner, exiledbull, Gareth1984, GlobalRugby, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, joanneby, jockabull, jools, LU2, Marcus Notsquare, Nothus, Nozzy, NZ Bull, paulwalker71, Prince, Rarebreed, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, sandy, Scarlet Pimpernell, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, Smack him Jimmy, tackler thommo, thepimp007, Toga, Tricky2309, vbfg, weighman and 509 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,502,7841,89375,6784,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  