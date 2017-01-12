|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 153
Location: Depends whose asking
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Ross (who has provided much more info throughout this saga than the t&a) says it looks very likely we'll have a definitive decision tomorrow.
Yep anyone can jump on that wagon.
I predict that tomorrow the RFL will a statement about Bradford RL - cue the fireworks
(apologies mystic eddie if I've stolen your thunder there)
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2769
|
I think we have all missed a trick here. If admin would of happened last season and we lost 7 or 8 players in a week or so, we would still have a squad of 41 players. So maybe Steve Ferres was right all along
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:33 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 30
|
roger daly wrote:
I think we have all missed a trick here. If admin would of happened last season and we lost 7 or 8 players in a week or so, we would still have a squad of 41 players. So maybe Steve Ferres was right all along
MaYbe he wasn't such a muppet after all....
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:34 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 153
Location: Depends whose asking
|
roger daly wrote:
I think we have all missed a trick here. If admin would of happened last season and we lost 7 or 8 players in a week or so, we would still have a squad of 41 players. So maybe Steve Ferres was right all along
Yep, and the wage bill would have been less so theres another saving.
And we all wouldnt feel like we'd just had a whole chunk of our lives pulled out of our emotionally pummelled bodies.
Hey, thats the answer.
If we had a time machine we could go back and change it all and tomorrow morning the RFL announcement would be;
"The RFL board fully apologise to the Bradford Bulls and have agreed that the RFL Executive will pay back the money borrowed from the all conquering 6 times in a row treble champions; and confirmed in honour of how much the Bulls have brought to Super League the RFL have agreed sponsorship of the SL for the rest of eternity; it will now be called the RedAmberandBlack League"
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:54 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 527
Location: Bradford
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Ross (who has provided much more info throughout this saga than the t&a) says it looks very likely we'll have a definitive decision tomorrow.
I - pessimisticly - took that to read "there is nobody so the definitive decision is that's it's over"
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 106
|
amberavenger wrote:
I - pessimisticly - took that to read "there is nobody so the definitive decision is that's it's over"
Down to the final two bids. Flip a coin. Someone is getting the club but the RFL may need the weekend to decide.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, ATS1, bellycouldtackle, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Broad Ings Warrior, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, coco the fullback, Colly2, Cripesginger, debaser, djhudds, dummyrunner, exiledbull, Gareth1984, GlobalRugby, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, joanneby, jockabull, jools, LU2, Marcus Notsquare, Nothus, Nozzy, NZ Bull, paulwalker71, Prince, Rarebreed, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, sandy, Scarlet Pimpernell, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, Smack him Jimmy, tackler thommo, thepimp007, Toga, Tricky2309, vbfg, weighman and 509 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|