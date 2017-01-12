|
ridlerbull wrote:
I reckon it's Leon.
Karl Could Not Be A*sed, Big Tart.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:18 pm
hindle xiii wrote:
Karl Could Not Be A*sed, Big Tart.
Kids at Cas Now, Born And Bred Trueman?
Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:52 pm
Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:55 pm
He's talking to his kid. Get ready.....for bed.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:57 pm
Been ready for last 2 weeks for more disappointment.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:04 pm
Dan Waite pullen signed for Leeds
Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:05 pm
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:12 pm
djhudds wrote:
Dan Waite pullen signed for Leeds
One of many with huge potential we had
Waite-Pullman
Jake Trueman
Reiss Butterworth
Joe Brown
Cameron Scott
We had some truely world class youngsters we were developing. God i hate Marc Green and Steve Ferres. Totally worth losing our club and young kids for those man of the match performances from Richie Mathers.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:28 pm
Sowerby
Travis
Hodgson
Scurr
All to wakey
Brown may stay or Wigan
Scott ?????
Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:08 pm
Pied Piper of Horbury.
Still, that means we'll see them again once they too old for Leeds.
