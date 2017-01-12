roofaldo2 wrote: Well, Moss is in talks with KR, but hasn't yet officially signed. Perhaps he's holding on to see what happens at Bradford before making a decision?

Moss has agreed terms with Hull KR but the RFL will not allow him to be non federation trained exempt unless Rovers allowance is full which it isn't.So Rovers are going to fill their remaining 2 non fed spots and then register Moss. Until then nothing can be announced........if the 2 non fed signings (prop forwards) don't materialise then Moss will be registered as a non federation trained player. He will be playing for Hull KR in 2017.