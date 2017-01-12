|
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 28
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
There's no rush. It's not as though the new season is imminent. And let's face it, it doesn't matter how long they take they'll still make a ricketts of it.
They have to be seen to be doing the right thing, that's all that matters...
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:33 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2829
Location: Bradford
|
To be fair to them (I know....
) they always said they hoped/intended to make an announcement 'by the end of the week'. By which, I assume they meant tomorrow, given that they probably won't put in any weekend overtime to get this sorted.
If we don't hear an announcement tomorrow, then I expect this thread to go ballistic over the weekend (and I will be part of that ballistic-ness!)
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 945
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
|
roofaldo2 wrote:
Well, Moss is in talks with KR, but hasn't yet officially signed. Perhaps he's holding on to see what happens at Bradford before making a decision?
Moss has agreed terms with Hull KR but the RFL will not allow him to be non federation trained exempt unless Rovers allowance is full which it isn't.
So Rovers are going to fill their remaining 2 non fed spots and then register Moss. Until then nothing can be announced........if the 2 non fed signings (prop forwards) don't materialise then Moss will be registered as a non federation trained player. He will be playing for Hull KR in 2017.
|
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:55 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 945
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
|
|
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:03 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 104
|
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:04 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2829
Location: Bradford
|
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:10 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7308Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Let's get ready to crumble!
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:15 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1524
|
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9521
Location: Here
|
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 09, 2002 10:29 pm
Posts: 991
|
debaser wrote:
To be disappointed.
Again...............
|
|