Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 289
RickyF1 wrote:
Players still training. On a all weather pitch today.
Are Moss and Roche there?
Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:29 pm
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1368
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:48 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 289
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:58 pm
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 655
bowlingboy wrote:
Are Moss and Roche there?
Can't tell, sorry pal
Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:57 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2595
Well, Moss is in talks with KR, but hasn't yet officially signed. Perhaps he's holding on to see what happens at Bradford before making a decision?
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:16 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 289
roofaldo2 wrote:
Well, Moss is in talks with KR, but hasn't yet officially signed. Perhaps he's holding on to see what happens at Bradford before making a decision?
I'd say, or they know a deal has been done as with Roche and its going to be announced tomorrow?
That is what I'm hoping anyway!
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:18 pm
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 27
Does Due Diligence mean sitting around with a coffee and a cake until you think enough time has elapsed so that the requisite aspects appear to be complete, ie,
a) that you appear know what you are doing and,
b) the general public are satisfied 'well they've taken long enough they must be doing it right'
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:39 pm
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3533Location:
Hornsea
SCONE wrote:
Does Due Diligence mean sitting around with a coffee and a cake until you think enough time has elapsed so that the requisite aspects appear to be complete, ie,
a) that you appear know what you are doing and,
b) the general public are satisfied 'well they've taken long enough they must be doing it right'
There's no rush. It's not as though the new season is imminent. And let's face it, it doesn't matter how long they take they'll still make a ricketts of it.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:40 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1966
Location: Bradford
It's been 8 weeks already, whats another 1-2weeks amongst friends?
