HamsterChops wrote: OK to me was just a man who got carried away with the idea of being popular and got in massively out of his depth.



The idea of saving the club and being the person that everyone loved was just too much of a temptation for him (and I can't say I blame him), and he revelled in it. Unfortunately he didn't really know the first thing about running a sports club or rugby league and neither did the other one he brought along with him who loves the limelight even more.



Unlike Green, I don't think much that Omar did was done with malice or trying to make money out of the club, he was just a bit naive and it was too much for him.

I think he had plans. He was tight with the council at the time. There would have been development opportunities. Then when he was about to sign the contract, he noticed a new clause had appeared, taking £1.2m out of his funding for the next 2years.With hindsight, he must have wished he walked when that bombshell was dropped. But he stuck it out, although was doomed to failure with that move.