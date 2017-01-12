|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 199
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
"Another Omar"? If only. The guy literally saved the club, there was no-one else and in doing so he agreed to swingeing terms that were a financial millstone, he put a million in of his own money, and when he left, we were I think 8th in the SL table. We owed him a lot.
Too true niaive he may have been but he put his money where his mouth was and ended up being fleeced in the process.
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:08 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1965
Location: Bradford
|
HamsterChops wrote:
OK to me was just a man who got carried away with the idea of being popular and got in massively out of his depth.
The idea of saving the club and being the person that everyone loved was just too much of a temptation for him (and I can't say I blame him), and he revelled in it. Unfortunately he didn't really know the first thing about running a sports club or rugby league and neither did the other one he brought along with him who loves the limelight even more.
Unlike Green, I don't think much that Omar did was done with malice or trying to make money out of the club, he was just a bit naive and it was too much for him.
I think he had plans. He was tight with the council at the time. There would have been development opportunities. Then when he was about to sign the contract, he noticed a new clause had appeared, taking £1.2m out of his funding for the next 2years.
With hindsight, he must have wished he walked when that bombshell was dropped. But he stuck it out, although was doomed to failure with that move.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:28 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1367
|
OK was right royally shafted with the Sky money.
|
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:00 am
Posts: 9
|
Highlander wrote:
. Then when he was about to sign the contract, he noticed a new clause had appeared, taking £1.2m out of his funding for the next 2years.
With hindsight, he must have wished he walked when that bombshell was dropped. But he stuck it out, although was doomed to failure with that move.
Didn't the RFL try to do something similar (with watt? And Calvert ??) last time Which caused them to walk and landed us with green
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:48 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 199
Location: South of Bratfud
|
You'd have though that with Big Nige's penchant for a curry it was a match made in heaven but clearly he didn't rate Omar as highly as the Spicy Cottage in Wibsey... actually... thinking about it, it's no wonder he wants the lease to remain in RFL hands... if he can move his HQ to Odsal he's within farting distance of his fave nose-bag! Devious bugger!!!
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:53 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1867
Location: Bradford
|
Godiswithers wrote:
Didn't the RFL try to do something similar (with watt? And Calvert ??) last time Which caused them to walk and landed us with green
I believe it was the points deduction which caused their particular dummy spit.
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:56 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 285
|
HamsterChops wrote:
I believe it was the points deduction which caused their particular dummy spit.
They love a good points deduction do the RFL.. or funding deduction.
Makes perfect sense if you are struggling financially or to compete we'll make it harder to ensure you collapse again..
Wait a minute isn't that what they a proposing at this very minute?
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:16 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1965
Location: Bradford
|
HamsterChops wrote:
I believe it was the points deduction which caused their particular dummy spit.
I'd heard that was one of Moore, Calvert, Watt's fault. The back room dealing had been done, certain creditors were to be paid off, enough that the RFL felt they could deal with any PR fallout when they announced no points deduction. Then one of them opened his mouth before it was signed, the PR fallout was bigger than expected, so the RFL pulled the deal.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:19 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 470
Location: Rossendale
|
hindle xiii wrote:
A quick search for "Harry the Dog" brings up an old Millwall football hooligan from the 70's.
Perhaps he took pity to the Bulls cause, took the law into his own hands and beat some sense into the RFL?
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, ATS1, barham red, bitterundtwistedbull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Clearwing, dave over the humber, daveyz999, Dezzies_right_hook, DrFeelgood, Equinox, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, Highlander, HiramC, Ivor C&G Scarf, joanneby, jockabull, Kiyan, madasmcmadammcmad2, Mr Dog, Mudeng, Nothus, paulwalker71, phillgee, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, rlgear, roger daly, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Steel City Bull, stered, Stul, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, tigertot, Tricky2309, vbfg, Wheels and 545 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|