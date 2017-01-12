WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:44 am
Godiswithers Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:00 am
Posts: 8
Latest Facebook rumour that's being posted as FACT
JCT600 could be main shirt sponsor as the tordoffs have a bid in with RFL

Don't shoot the messenger only reporting what I've read.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:47 am
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 281
Whatever deal has been struck potentially
Contracts would need to be raised and signed
Players and staff met with and terms arranged.
Etc etc etc...

They aren't buying a toaster from sunwin house.

Jct rumour was mentioned on here last night about new kit as purely
A what if?
Obviously been taken as fact, I can't see Jct 600 buying in, they haven't been interested before.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:48 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 653
Godiswithers wrote:
Latest Facebook rumour that's being posted as FACT
JCT600 could be main shirt sponsor as the tordoffs have a bid in with RFL

Don't shoot the messenger only reporting what I've read.

Well they definitely have plenty of £

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:57 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 653
bowlingboy wrote:
Whatever deal has been struck potentially
Contracts would need to be raised and signed
Players and staff met with and terms arranged.
Etc etc etc...

They aren't buying a toaster from sunwin house.

Jct rumour was mentioned on here last night about new kit as purely
A what if?
Obviously been taken as fact, I can't see Jct 600 buying in, they haven't been interested before.

I said about JCT 600 been a shirt sponsor and that was it. i never said they would be or even have a bid in.

I would suggest they are spending there money on paying for John's son to do his car racing.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:15 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 748
beefy1 wrote:
Rourky's training the house down. He seems to have been around forever but he's only 31. He usually starts at 9 and sees the game out at 13.
Gilly had a knee injury when he signed on last year which got worse due to him playing on it, so we only got 5 games out of him. He's no good to go round again unfortunately.


Really? ha thought he was older! Shame about Lee should imagine it was a massive boost for the club having him on the field

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:18 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27453
Location: MACS0647-JD
bowlingboy wrote:
If Roche has been sent back and Moss deal is off I would agree with the Dog man...

I just hope that it's a worthy bid and not another omar


"Another Omar"? If only. The guy literally saved the club, there was no-one else and in doing so he agreed to swingeing terms that were a financial millstone, he put a million in of his own money, and when he left, we were I think 8th in the SL table. We owed him a lot.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ATS1, beefy1, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, chapylad, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, coco the fullback, dr_noangel, dull nickname, Dux, exiledbull, feel the noize, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hooligan27, Kelvin's Ferret, KRLFC, Lord Magoon, M62 J30 TRINITY, Nothus, RickyF1, roger daly, rossybull, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Steel City Bull, tackler thommo, thepimp007, Trustafox, vbfg, whitters, Wigg'n and 469 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,502,4421,64675,6784,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  