bowlingboy wrote: Whatever deal has been struck potentially

Contracts would need to be raised and signed

Players and staff met with and terms arranged.

Etc etc etc...



They aren't buying a toaster from sunwin house.



Jct rumour was mentioned on here last night about new kit as purely

A what if?

Obviously been taken as fact, I can't see Jct 600 buying in, they haven't been interested before.

I said about JCT 600 been a shirt sponsor and that was it. i never said they would be or even have a bid in.I would suggest they are spending there money on paying for John's son to do his car racing.