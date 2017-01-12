|
|
Latest Facebook rumour that's being posted as FACT
JCT600 could be main shirt sponsor as the tordoffs have a bid in with RFL
Don't shoot the messenger only reporting what I've read.
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:47 am
|
|
Whatever deal has been struck potentially
Contracts would need to be raised and signed
Players and staff met with and terms arranged.
Etc etc etc...
They aren't buying a toaster from sunwin house.
Jct rumour was mentioned on here last night about new kit as purely
A what if?
Obviously been taken as fact, I can't see Jct 600 buying in, they haven't been interested before.
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:48 am
|
|
Well they definitely have plenty of £
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:57 am
|
|
I said about JCT 600 been a shirt sponsor and that was it. i never said they would be or even have a bid in.
I would suggest they are spending there money on paying for John's son to do his car racing.
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:15 am
|
|
beefy1 wrote:
Rourky's training the house down. He seems to have been around forever but he's only 31. He usually starts at 9 and sees the game out at 13.
Gilly had a knee injury when he signed on last year which got worse due to him playing on it, so we only got 5 games out of him. He's no good to go round again unfortunately.
Really? ha thought he was older! Shame about Lee should imagine it was a massive boost for the club having him on the field
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:18 am
|
|
bowlingboy wrote:
If Roche has been sent back and Moss deal is off I would agree with the Dog man...
I just hope that it's a worthy bid and not another omar
"Another Omar"? If only. The guy literally saved the club, there was no-one else and in doing so he agreed to swingeing terms that were a financial millstone, he put a million in of his own money, and when he left, we were I think 8th in the SL table. We owed him a lot.
|
|