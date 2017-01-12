I'm willing to keep an open mind on what "Harry's gone dogging" as said, maybe a new owner as sorted, and live in hope
Let's face it we are a little bit like the police who have had their toilets stolen from the police station
"We have nothing to go on"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anita Madigan, Bets'y Bulls, blakeysrobin, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Builth Wells Wire, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, Dannyboywt, dave over the humber, debaser, dr_noangel, ex Bull Dog, Gallanteer, GeoffRoebuck, Godiswithers, Google [Bot], Halfdan of t'wide embrace, imwakefieldtillidie, martinwildbull, ridlerbull, roger daly, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, tackler thommo, vbfg, wakeyrule, whitters, Wildthing and 384 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|