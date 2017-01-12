WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:50 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Well, another day in the Bulls saga, are we gonna learn anything or will the bad/good news be delivered on Fri 13th - so appropriate

Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:59 am
Friday. When whatever this is goes tits up at the end of the year they want to be able to say they spent a week on the diligence.

Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:22 am
Check out T&A today. Giving lamb you and Irvines fan team a reyt push.

I've been thinking and I think it is feasible. Just impossible to put in place before the start of this season, unlikely to fund academy and unlikely to fund a full time team.

Or am I just being a cynical?
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:24 am
If Roche has been sent back and Moss deal is off I would agree with the Dog man...

I just hope that it's a worthy bid and not another omar

Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:46 am
I'm willing to keep an open mind on what "Harry's gone dogging" as said, maybe a new owner as sorted, and live in hope

Let's face it we are a little bit like the police who have had their toilets stolen from the police station

"We have nothing to go on"
