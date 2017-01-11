Just to clarify.I havant come on here to play with anybodys emotions or fall out with anyone.Think we are all past that.However the information I have from a credible source is that the deal is finalised and will be brought to everyones attention within the next 48 hours.The bid in question is local.Lets just wait and see.Good night.
