|
|
At this point it's a take what you can get situation.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:16 pm
|
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Brett Turner is the gentleman in question I believe.
Well Brett is head coach at shaw cross and putting 2 and 2 together is micks son. Mick is the owner of ravensport. Mick has done well for himself being team manager of Barla/England teams as team manager and got on some good tours. So I'm guessing Brett is beefy1 due to his local knowledge in the dewsbury area
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:30 pm
|
|
I fully understand the doubters because I have no track record on here(maybe not such a bad thing) but sleep easy the deal is done with even the dreaded due dilligance completed.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:35 pm
|
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Well Brett is head coach at shaw cross and putting 2 and 2 together is micks son. Mick is the owner of ravensport. Mick has done well for himself being team manager of Barla/England teams as team manager and got on some good tours. So I'm guessing Brett is beefy1 due to his local knowledge in the dewsbury area
Hole in one.
I must stress that this kit was designed due to our relationship with Batley, not whoever the incoming Bradford owner is.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:35 pm
|
|
Harry The Dog wrote:
I fully understand the doubters because I have no track record on here(maybe not such a bad thing) but sleep easy the deal is done with even the dreaded due dilligance completed.
You use the words "sleep easy". Is that a reference to the new owner been a bed shop owner? Bed shop owner means only one person
For those old enough I think this could of easily been taken from the quiz show 3-2-1. Yes we have won Dusty Bin
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:40 pm
|
|
beefy1 wrote:
Hole in one.
I must stress that this kit was designed due to our relationship with Batley, not whoever the incoming Bradford owner is.
Good stuff thought I was right from there. I don't doubt it's a ravensport brainchild and a very very nice kit! How are cross looking for next season? John rourke going round again? (Needs to play 9 not 13 for me) what about Gilmour?
|
|