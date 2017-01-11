WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:20 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
RickyF1 wrote:
It was the same insurance when they was a Bulls club. I don't no what was covered.

But they would have been contracted to the Bulls. Presumably they would have continued to pay the player and then claim it from insurance. In the one off game they are not employed and so if injured they would have no salary if injured.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:33 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
rugbyreddog wrote:
But they would have been contracted to the Bulls. Presumably they would have continued to pay the player and then claim it from insurance. In the one off game they are not employed and so if injured they would have no salary if injured.

I agree. I am just saying what Leon said. The reason the game isn't going ahead on Sunday is because they didn't have enough time players. Insurance wasn't an issue. That's what he said on radio.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:43 pm
A deal has been struck.Was done between 5.30 and 6.00 tonight.The man is local.I wont be adding anything else for the simple reason I dont know anything else.But the deal is done.TBA in next 48 hours.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:45 pm
Harry The Dog wrote:
A deal has been struck.Was done between 5.30 and 6.00 tonight.The man is local.I wont be adding anything else for the simple reason I dont know anything else.But the deal is done.TBA in next 48 hours.


How do you know?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:47 pm
If it's true and I don't know if it is, that Marc Green was trying to get back through the back door in one of the bids he has some proper front that guy.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:53 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Harry The Dog wrote:
A deal has been struck.Was done between 5.30 and 6.00 tonight.The man is local.I wont be adding anything else for the simple reason I dont know anything else.But the deal is done.TBA in next 48 hours.

How do you no this info?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:55 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Well I'll believe it when it's officially confirmed.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:03 pm
A quick search for "Harry the Dog" brings up an old Millwall football hooligan from the 70's.

Wondering if anyone who is connected to the club could be 50+ and from Sarf Lardan.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:05 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
Well I'll believe it when it's officially confirmed.

Bang on. We have been through this before.
