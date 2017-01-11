|
KCNBABT wrote:
One has links to Green which the RFL have uncovered. Bravo. One has a playing budget of less than 350k so effectively part time, one was dismissed and one wants us to play in League One.
Does that mean that the one who wants us to play in League One hasnt been dismissed?
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:24 pm
My son has signed for Castleford Tigers. We just couldn't wait around any longer and have zero confidence in any of the remaining bidders. It's a shame Damien Irvine isn't a millionaire.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:28 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
My son has signed for Castleford Tigers. We just couldn't wait around any longer and have zero confidence in any of the remaining bidders. It's a shame Damien Irvine isn't a millionaire.
Who.is your lad?
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:29 pm
vbfg wrote:
It's weird how emotionless I am. Just numb.
Fsck it all.
I know what you mean. Justt a complete absence of hope.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:34 pm
Moss to HKR rumour now denied and Rohan's apparently not booked his tickets according to someone who asked him on Facebook.
But who knows how long it will be before both are gone if this fiasco carries on much longer.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:41 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
The RFL have made a right mess of this, why didn't they just say Bradford can start in league 1 in 2018??
If that was to happen any chance of Bradford ever having a top flight club again would be dead for ever. The new entity would be stuck in an existence like Park Avenue going no where fast.
