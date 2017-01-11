|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:05 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
One has links to Green which the RFL have uncovered. Bravo. One has a playing budget of less than 350k so effectively part time, one was dismissed and one wants us to play in League One.
Any idea who any of the bidders are?
Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:06 pm
So much for Dane tweeting "everyone Keep the faith " Yesterday..
I have been a supporter for almost 50 years, i dont make a habit of posting and joining in the banter but i do watch the forums daily and more recently almost hourly... I am now convinced it is over... and the RFL must share the blame but the damage is now done... it cant be reversed now... Gutted dont come close.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:07 pm
Imagine how much transfer fee we would have got for O'brien Mellor Moss Clare & Welham.
I think we're done and i can't see the club coming back in 2018 either.
Bravo everyone
Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:08 pm
Looks like a joke team in 2017 or nothing at all if these rumours are true.
As for 2018 well who knows. Probably nowt.
Bloody shame.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:09 pm
Doesn't matter now...if Moss has gone and three more are following then they clearly know the writings on the wall as they've stuck around so long. Looks like the last flames about to wither, pathetically, out.
Still plenty of memories along the way eh? love off Rugby League... I loved you.... Once...
