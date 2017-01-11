This is from Batley Forum







We can confirm our game v Bradford Select is OFF.



We are very disappointed as today the Rfl gave their approval. We had a kit sponsor, Bulls fans had rung to reserve playing kits @£100 each. Ravensport were making the kit tomorrow. Everything was in place to stage the game and we were to announce that it was on at 2pm. However former Bulls players at last minute indicated they did not wish to play and risk injury with no playing contracts although medical insurance was in place. It is of course their decision just wished we had known earlier and saved a lot of work!



Good news at Keighley game all those paying £10 entrance will have choice of free bobble hat ( maroon or grey) or a free drink! Looking forward to it!