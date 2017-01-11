WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:50 pm
beefy1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 660
Cibaman wrote:
Assuming that the RFL decide on who they are prepared to give a license to this week, does that realistically leave the new owner time to complete the legal process, recruit a squad and sort out all the necessary admin arrangements in order to be able to field a team for the opening week of the season?

Is there a scenario whereby the RFL might allow the club to postpone the first couple of matches to allow a bit of breathing space?

My guess would be, no and no.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:50 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
The RFL have made a right mess of this, why didn't they just say Bradford can start in league 1 in 2018??

I can't see what is taking so long, 2.5 days to read over 4 bids. Unless the bid they have aren't good enough. :SHOOT: :cry:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:51 pm
KCNBABT Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 95
beefy1 wrote:
From what I was told, 3 more players have left Today and the remaining weren't willing to risk injury in case they get chance to move on.
I trust my source on this, but I have got it second hand.


Your source is good. Kavanagh had the option of joining Huddersfield but has signed for Swinton Lions instead. If what I've heard regarding the bids is true then they'll be no announcement this week. Rohan has his flights booked. You can't blame him for having enough.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:51 pm
batley... bob User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jan 28, 2012 1:19 pm
Posts: 177
This is from Batley Forum



We can confirm our game v Bradford Select is OFF.

We are very disappointed as today the Rfl gave their approval. We had a kit sponsor, Bulls fans had rung to reserve playing kits @£100 each. Ravensport were making the kit tomorrow. Everything was in place to stage the game and we were to announce that it was on at 2pm. However former Bulls players at last minute indicated they did not wish to play and risk injury with no playing contracts although medical insurance was in place. It is of course their decision just wished we had known earlier and saved a lot of work!

Good news at Keighley game all those paying £10 entrance will have choice of free bobble hat ( maroon or grey) or a free drink! Looking forward to it!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:54 pm
KCNBABT Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 95
RickyF1 wrote:
The RFL have made a right mess of this, why didn't they just say Bradford can start in league 1 in 2018??

I can't see what is taking so long, 2.5 days to read over 4 bids. Unless the bid they have aren't good enough. :SHOOT: :cry:


One has links to Green which the RFL have uncovered. Bravo. One has a playing budget of less than 350k so effectively part time, one was dismissed and one wants us to play in League One.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:54 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
batley... bob wrote:
This is from Batley Forum



We can confirm our game v Bradford Select is OFF.

We are very disappointed as today the Rfl gave their approval. We had a kit sponsor, Bulls fans had rung to reserve playing kits @£100 each. Ravensport were making the kit tomorrow. Everything was in place to stage the game and we were to announce that it was on at 2pm. However former Bulls players at last minute indicated they did not wish to play and risk injury with no playing contracts although medical insurance was in place. It is of course their decision just wished we had known earlier and saved a lot of work!

Good news at Keighley game all those paying £10 entrance will have choice of free bobble hat ( maroon or grey) or a free drink! Looking forward to it!

Thank you to all the staff who put effort in up at Batley :CLAP: :CLAP:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:56 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
KCNBABT wrote:
One has links to Green which the RFL have uncovered. Bravo. One has a playing budget of less than 350k so effectively part time, one was dismissed and one wants us to play in League One.

So we are done. Simple.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:57 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 291
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
RickyF1 wrote:
So we are done. Simple.


I'm pig sick of it all.

Stupid emotional roller-coaster.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:02 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
Fr13daY wrote:
I'm pig sick of it all.

Stupid emotional roller-coaster.

Couldn't agree more, can't blame the players and staff.

I blame in this order, Green, the administrator then the RFL.

Let me explain, Green for over spending and not managing the club, The administrator for taking so long and then the RFL thinking someone could put a bid together in 7 days with all the info they needed, then leaving a potential new owner with 2-3 weeks to get a side together.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:03 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
Dave Craven ‏@DCravenYPSport 15s15 seconds ago
CONFIRMED: Hull KR have signed Kieren Moss from Bradford Bulls.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, AndyMc88, ATS1, batley... bob, beefy1, bigalf, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cassandra, Cibaman, CyberPieMan, Dannyboywt, debaser, el red, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, joanneby, Joe Banjo, Keiththered, linebacker53, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, Prince, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, smiffythebull, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, Terry Price's knee, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, Toga, vbfg, Wheels and 524 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,502,0281,99475,6784,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  