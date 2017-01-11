|
Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 660
|
Cibaman wrote:
Assuming that the RFL decide on who they are prepared to give a license to this week, does that realistically leave the new owner time to complete the legal process, recruit a squad and sort out all the necessary admin arrangements in order to be able to field a team for the opening week of the season?
Is there a scenario whereby the RFL might allow the club to postpone the first couple of matches to allow a bit of breathing space?
My guess would be, no and no.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:50 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
|
The RFL have made a right mess of this, why didn't they just say Bradford can start in league 1 in 2018??
I can't see what is taking so long, 2.5 days to read over 4 bids. Unless the bid they have aren't good enough.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:51 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 95
|
beefy1 wrote:
From what I was told, 3 more players have left Today and the remaining weren't willing to risk injury in case they get chance to move on.
I trust my source on this, but I have got it second hand.
Your source is good. Kavanagh had the option of joining Huddersfield but has signed for Swinton Lions instead. If what I've heard regarding the bids is true then they'll be no announcement this week. Rohan has his flights booked. You can't blame him for having enough.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:51 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 28, 2012 1:19 pm
Posts: 177
|
This is from Batley Forum
We can confirm our game v Bradford Select is OFF.
We are very disappointed as today the Rfl gave their approval. We had a kit sponsor, Bulls fans had rung to reserve playing kits @£100 each. Ravensport were making the kit tomorrow. Everything was in place to stage the game and we were to announce that it was on at 2pm. However former Bulls players at last minute indicated they did not wish to play and risk injury with no playing contracts although medical insurance was in place. It is of course their decision just wished we had known earlier and saved a lot of work!
Good news at Keighley game all those paying £10 entrance will have choice of free bobble hat ( maroon or grey) or a free drink! Looking forward to it!
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:54 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 95
|
RickyF1 wrote:
The RFL have made a right mess of this, why didn't they just say Bradford can start in league 1 in 2018??
I can't see what is taking so long, 2.5 days to read over 4 bids. Unless the bid they have aren't good enough.
One has links to Green which the RFL have uncovered. Bravo. One has a playing budget of less than 350k so effectively part time, one was dismissed and one wants us to play in League One.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:54 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
|
batley... bob wrote:
This is from Batley Forum
We can confirm our game v Bradford Select is OFF.
We are very disappointed as today the Rfl gave their approval. We had a kit sponsor, Bulls fans had rung to reserve playing kits @£100 each. Ravensport were making the kit tomorrow. Everything was in place to stage the game and we were to announce that it was on at 2pm. However former Bulls players at last minute indicated they did not wish to play and risk injury with no playing contracts although medical insurance was in place. It is of course their decision just wished we had known earlier and saved a lot of work!
Good news at Keighley game all those paying £10 entrance will have choice of free bobble hat ( maroon or grey) or a free drink! Looking forward to it!
Thank you to all the staff who put effort in up at Batley
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
|
KCNBABT wrote:
One has links to Green which the RFL have uncovered. Bravo. One has a playing budget of less than 350k so effectively part time, one was dismissed and one wants us to play in League One.
So we are done. Simple.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:57 pm
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
291Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
|
RickyF1 wrote:
So we are done. Simple.
I'm pig sick of it all.
Stupid emotional roller-coaster.
|
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
|
Fr13daY wrote:
I'm pig sick of it all.
Stupid emotional roller-coaster.
Couldn't agree more, can't blame the players and staff.
I blame in this order, Green, the administrator then the RFL.
Let me explain, Green for over spending and not managing the club, The administrator for taking so long and then the RFL thinking someone could put a bid together in 7 days with all the info they needed, then leaving a potential new owner with 2-3 weeks to get a side together.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:03 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 631
|
Dave Craven @DCravenYPSport 15s15 seconds ago
CONFIRMED: Hull KR have signed Kieren Moss from Bradford Bulls.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, AndyMc88, ATS1, batley... bob, beefy1, bigalf, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cassandra, Cibaman, CyberPieMan, Dannyboywt, debaser, el red, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, joanneby, Joe Banjo, Keiththered, linebacker53, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, Prince, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, smiffythebull, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, Terry Price's knee, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, Toga, vbfg, Wheels and 524 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|