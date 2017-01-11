WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Wed Jan 11, 2017 1:57 pm
Cibaman
Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6019
Location: Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
It's technically a donation from Batley to the players. Batley would pay tax on the gate reciepts as per usual. The money left over would be split in half (thanks to Batley's generosity). So really the HMRC shouldn't be able to touch it.


Why is it technically a donation? Batley are putting on a game of rugby, their normal course of business and will generate income from that game. To do that they require various people to provide various services. The Bradford Select players will be just one group that does that and have been promised that they will be remunerated for doing so.

What's to stop Batley from deciding that that eg turnstile operators, bar staff etc are not being paid and are just receiving a donation?

Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:07 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2550
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Cibaman wrote:
Why is it technically a donation? Batley are putting on a game of rugby, their normal course of business and will generate income from that game. To do that they require various people to provide various services. The Bradford Select players will be just one group that does that and have been promised that they will be remunerated for doing so.

What's to stop Batley from deciding that that eg turnstile operators, bar staff etc are not being paid and are just receiving a donation?


Yes Batley are putting on a game of rugby. Yes their normal business will generate income. The turnstile operators, bar staff etc are legally employees of Batley......the Bradford players are not. It will be classed as a donation because they are not employees of Batley and Batley are graciously giving some of their profits to us.

Also depends on the method of paying the players and the staff? Will it be cash on hand? Doubtful? Will it be paid directly into the players and staff accounts like a bank transfer? Unlikely? Will they use BullBuilder/Bulls Foundation charities as a third party in order to give the Bulls the money in a lump sum to dish out? Or will they donate it through the JustGiving page that's set up?
Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:07 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 268
anyone know when the eternal due diligence ends and an announcement is due?

Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:15 pm
AndyMc88

Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am
Posts: 10
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Yes Batley are putting on a game of rugby. Yes their normal business will generate income. The turnstile operators, bar staff etc are legally employees of Batley......the Bradford players are not. It will be classed as a donation because they are not employees of Batley and Batley are graciously giving some of their profits to us.

Also depends on the method of paying the players and the staff? Will it be cash on hand? Doubtful? Will it be paid directly into the players and staff accounts like a bank transfer? Unlikely? Will they use BullBuilder/Bulls Foundation charities as a third party in order to give the Bulls the money in a lump sum to dish out? Or will they donate it through the JustGiving page that's set up?


The gate receipts would incur VAT which would go to HMRC. If batley pay the players directly the payment would be taxable as income tax. If it were to be paid to the players at zero tax via a registered charity that sounds like it would potentially be tax fraud. The payment would be taxable, the amount taxed would depend on the circumstances of the individual player.

Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:19 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1859
Location: Bradford
AndyMc88 wrote:
The gate receipts would incur VAT which would go to HMRC. If batley pay the players directly the payment would be taxable as income tax. If it were to be paid to the players at zero tax via a registered charity that sounds like it would potentially be tax fraud. The payment would be taxable, the amount taxed would depend on the circumstances of the individual player.


They could always donate it to Bullbuilder who are helping out the staff anyway.

Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:24 pm
AndyMc88

Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am
Posts: 10
HamsterChops wrote:
They could always donate it to Bullbuilder who are helping out the staff anyway.


Do you know how they're helping out?
