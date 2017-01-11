Cibaman wrote: Why is it technically a donation? Batley are putting on a game of rugby, their normal course of business and will generate income from that game. To do that they require various people to provide various services. The Bradford Select players will be just one group that does that and have been promised that they will be remunerated for doing so.



What's to stop Batley from deciding that that eg turnstile operators, bar staff etc are not being paid and are just receiving a donation?

Yes Batley are putting on a game of rugby. Yes their normal business will generate income. The turnstile operators, bar staff etc are legally employees of Batley......the Bradford players are not. It will be classed as a donation because they are not employees of Batley and Batley are graciously giving some of their profits to us.Also depends on the method of paying the players and the staff? Will it be cash on hand? Doubtful? Will it be paid directly into the players and staff accounts like a bank transfer? Unlikely? Will they use BullBuilder/Bulls Foundation charities as a third party in order to give the Bulls the money in a lump sum to dish out? Or will they donate it through the JustGiving page that's set up?