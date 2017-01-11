|
Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am
Posts: 8
|
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:48 am
|
Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 66
|
Cibaman wrote:
I find it difficult to believe that the RFL can sanction the game.
If the RFL decides on their preferred bidder this week, there wouldnt be time to complete the formalities by Sunday. So who would employ the players and be responsible for their welfare? If one of the players breaks a leg, whose responsibility would it have been to arrange insurance? To ensure that the players had adequate medical staff. Who would be liable for Statutory Sick Pay for the player?
What happens to the "Bulls" proceeds from the game? In which bank account is it initially banked? If it is intended for the players, who is liable for ensuring the correct deduction of tax and national insurance? What happens if the current Administrator makes a claim for the cash?
Who will be sorting out admin arrangements for the game? For example, who will be arranging for and paying for the team bus? Would those administrators then have some sort of claim to be employed by the new owners?
It seems like a legal minefield. I cant believe that any new owner would want in any way to be associated with the game.
Some good points - although I don't think the Administrator would have any grounds for a claim for the cash. The players contracts with the soon to be liquidated company were torn up, the Administrator therefore has no control over the players or any monies donated to them.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:53 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1856
Location: Bradford
|
Andy Hunt, reporter for the Dewsbury reporter says:
"Spoken to @BatleyRLFC this morning and they remain hopeful Sunday's game against a #Bradford Select game will go ahead.
The RFL have sanctioned @BatleyRLFC v #Bradford Select. The only stumbling block is if Bradford's players can get insurance in time.
In a terrific gesture, @BatleyRLFC will donate a share of the gate receipts from Sunday to #Bradford's players/staff if it goes ahead."
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:23 am
|
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 477
|
AndyMc88 wrote:
2000 posts
Is that an achievement?
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:34 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 23
|
Keiththered wrote:
Is that an achievement?
Yes. Quality of the achievement is somewhat debateable...
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: amberavenger, AndyMc88, ATS1, beefy1, bitterundtwistedbull, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Cibaman, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, exiledbull, fifty50, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hereagain, HiramC, linebacker53, mickeyboy, Nothus, PHILISAN, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, roger daly, sandy, SCONE, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, thepimp007, tikkabull, Tricky2309, Wheels, Willzay, zapperbull and 449 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|