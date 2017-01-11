WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:47 am
AndyMc88 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am
Posts: 8
2000 posts

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:48 am
Bullmans Parade User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 66
Cibaman wrote:
I find it difficult to believe that the RFL can sanction the game.

If the RFL decides on their preferred bidder this week, there wouldnt be time to complete the formalities by Sunday. So who would employ the players and be responsible for their welfare? If one of the players breaks a leg, whose responsibility would it have been to arrange insurance? To ensure that the players had adequate medical staff. Who would be liable for Statutory Sick Pay for the player?

What happens to the "Bulls" proceeds from the game? In which bank account is it initially banked? If it is intended for the players, who is liable for ensuring the correct deduction of tax and national insurance? What happens if the current Administrator makes a claim for the cash?

Who will be sorting out admin arrangements for the game? For example, who will be arranging for and paying for the team bus? Would those administrators then have some sort of claim to be employed by the new owners?

It seems like a legal minefield. I cant believe that any new owner would want in any way to be associated with the game.


Some good points - although I don't think the Administrator would have any grounds for a claim for the cash. The players contracts with the soon to be liquidated company were torn up, the Administrator therefore has no control over the players or any monies donated to them.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:53 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1856
Location: Bradford
Andy Hunt, reporter for the Dewsbury reporter says:

"Spoken to @BatleyRLFC this morning and they remain hopeful Sunday's game against a #Bradford Select game will go ahead.
The RFL have sanctioned @BatleyRLFC v #Bradford Select. The only stumbling block is if Bradford's players can get insurance in time.
In a terrific gesture, @BatleyRLFC will donate a share of the gate receipts from Sunday to #Bradford's players/staff if it goes ahead."

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:23 am
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 477
AndyMc88 wrote:
2000 posts


Is that an achievement?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:34 am
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 23
Keiththered wrote:
Is that an achievement?


Yes. Quality of the achievement is somewhat debateable...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: amberavenger, AndyMc88, ATS1, beefy1, bitterundtwistedbull, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Cibaman, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, exiledbull, fifty50, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hereagain, HiramC, linebacker53, mickeyboy, Nothus, PHILISAN, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, roger daly, sandy, SCONE, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, thepimp007, tikkabull, Tricky2309, Wheels, Willzay, Yahoo [Bot], zapperbull and 448 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,8601,50275,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  