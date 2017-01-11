Cibaman wrote:

I find it difficult to believe that the RFL can sanction the game.



If the RFL decides on their preferred bidder this week, there wouldnt be time to complete the formalities by Sunday. So who would employ the players and be responsible for their welfare? If one of the players breaks a leg, whose responsibility would it have been to arrange insurance? To ensure that the players had adequate medical staff. Who would be liable for Statutory Sick Pay for the player?



What happens to the "Bulls" proceeds from the game? In which bank account is it initially banked? If it is intended for the players, who is liable for ensuring the correct deduction of tax and national insurance? What happens if the current Administrator makes a claim for the cash?



Who will be sorting out admin arrangements for the game? For example, who will be arranging for and paying for the team bus? Would those administrators then have some sort of claim to be employed by the new owners?



It seems like a legal minefield. I cant believe that any new owner would want in any way to be associated with the game.