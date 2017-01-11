WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:56 am
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 194
Location: South of Bratfud
Oh and another 200 plus pager

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:56 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 139
Location: Depends whose asking
Oh come on, how long is my bloomin laptop screen, we must be there now

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:57 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 139
Location: Depends whose asking
Scarey71 wrote:
Oh and another 200 plus pager


You beat me to it Scarey71 :cry:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:09 am
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 266
One of bids is talking about fan engagement which is OK if they are going to keep the fans in the loop maybe via a supporter panel.
However I will buy a season ticket and shirts to throw in the kitty anything over and above that is a big ask for most people.

Coming to my point I've read a few posts saying on here and on Facebook etc of people saying they haven't been for a while or a couple of years etc.

In my mind although we have good championship gates, one of the best ways of building a new club is marketing it to death and getting the full families of punters back through the turnstiles, the message been use it or lose it...
Not in the Marc Green model or screw every last penny out of you mind.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:15 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3662
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
More sense from Disko than Radford http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... ls_demise/
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:37 am
Bullmans Parade User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 65
Why do I get the feeling that the RFL are going to sanction the Batley game this weekend, only for mother nature to come along and ride roughshod over it - the forecast for this weekend makes grim viewing :(

:DEPRESSED: :CHILL: :UMB:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, beefy1, Bendybulls, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, coco the fullback, ColD, Cookie, daveyz999, debaser, Fr13daY, GeoffRoebuck, Godiswithers, hereagain, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, Inoffski1, martinwildbull, Nothus, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, roger daly, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Steel City Bull, tackler thommo, Tricky2309, vbfg, weighman, whitters, Wildthing and 357 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,8161,34375,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  