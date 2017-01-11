One of bids is talking about fan engagement which is OK if they are going to keep the fans in the loop maybe via a supporter panel.

However I will buy a season ticket and shirts to throw in the kitty anything over and above that is a big ask for most people.



Coming to my point I've read a few posts saying on here and on Facebook etc of people saying they haven't been for a while or a couple of years etc.



In my mind although we have good championship gates, one of the best ways of building a new club is marketing it to death and getting the full families of punters back through the turnstiles, the message been use it or lose it...

Not in the Marc Green model or screw every last penny out of you mind.