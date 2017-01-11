WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:20 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 728
atomic wrote:
Then he should use his professional journo,to proclaim the ones that are staying.As he doesn't know either side of the coin,his OFF THE CUFF lets make a statement, is P-$$ POOR.


You implying shaw is off the cuff on here

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:24 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 728
Pumpetypump wrote:
I'll just put this out there but is there anyone else feeling incredibly bleak still? I have the overwhelming sense that nothing good is going to come and in fact we are enduring something akin to torture on route to admin 4 or sustained lingering death.

What's the general mood? Has anyone found this has all got them genuinely down? Or us it apathy, anger or a blend?


Due to circumstance work family etc not been there as much as I'd have liked last couple of years. Don't stop the hurt though. I'm in the genuinely down stage, as much as it's nice seeing Chisholm put on twitter keep the faith as much alas I'm trying feels like the RFL maybe asking too much for prospective owners

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:50 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5707
I'm down, cynical and fed up with it all. The RFL wish list makes me wonder if we're not just lining up admin 4.

I've said before on here I can't see how it's attractive to anyone that knows what they are doing and has money to invest.

I may be cynical -that comes with three admins in 5 years and all the crap that's gone with it - but to me fan engagement and all the rest is just another way of saying I can't afford to put the cash in that it needs.

We'll see but unless the new owner points out that they have cash to invest and will be doing I'm not sure I want to go and watch a side continuining to go down hill until the inevitable appointment of the administrators in a year or two.

If i honestly thought things would be different I'd be right behind it.

The comments from other fans wind me up but more so I do not want to be a part of people not being paid on time or worse still not at all at Xmas and then made redundant. Local businesses out of pocket etc.
