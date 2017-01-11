I'm down, cynical and fed up with it all. The RFL wish list makes me wonder if we're not just lining up admin 4.



I've said before on here I can't see how it's attractive to anyone that knows what they are doing and has money to invest.



I may be cynical -that comes with three admins in 5 years and all the crap that's gone with it - but to me fan engagement and all the rest is just another way of saying I can't afford to put the cash in that it needs.



We'll see but unless the new owner points out that they have cash to invest and will be doing I'm not sure I want to go and watch a side continuining to go down hill until the inevitable appointment of the administrators in a year or two.



If i honestly thought things would be different I'd be right behind it.



The comments from other fans wind me up but more so I do not want to be a part of people not being paid on time or worse still not at all at Xmas and then made redundant. Local businesses out of pocket etc.