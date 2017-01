Pumpetypump wrote: I'll just put this out there but is there anyone else feeling incredibly bleak still? I have the overwhelming sense that nothing good is going to come and in fact we are enduring something akin to torture on route to admin 4 or sustained lingering death.



What's the general mood? Has anyone found this has all got them genuinely down? Or us it apathy, anger or a blend?

Due to circumstance work family etc not been there as much as I'd have liked last couple of years. Don't stop the hurt though. I'm in the genuinely down stage, as much as it's nice seeing Chisholm put on twitter keep the faith as much alas I'm trying feels like the RFL maybe asking too much for prospective owners