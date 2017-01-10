Nothus

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm

Posts: 3983

Location: Bradford



Pumpetypump wrote: I'll just put this out there but is there anyone else feeling incredibly bleak still? I have the overwhelming sense that nothing good is going to come and in fact we are enduring something akin to torture on route to admin 4 or sustained lingering death.



What's the general mood? Has anyone found this has all got them genuinely down? Or us it apathy, anger or a blend?



I'd say I'm mostly curious right now. There are people out there who at the very least want to have a go at saving pro RL in Bradford. Without knowing exactly who those people are and what their business plans involve, it's hard to feel anything else really.

If it transpires that some of these guys actually have experience in running a rugby club, then I might start to feel a bit more optimistic. But only a bit.



As long as the stadium situation remains as it is, we'll constantly be on the precipice of disaster in my opinion. So the anxiety over the club's long term future will always be there with me until we sort something out with the council. I'd say I'm mostly curious right now. There are people out there who at the very least want to have a go at saving pro RL in Bradford. Without knowing exactly who those people are and what their business plans involve, it's hard to feel anything else really.If it transpires that some of these guys actually have experience in running a rugby club, then I might start to feel a bit more optimistic. But only a bit.As long as the stadium situation remains as it is, we'll constantly be on the precipice of disaster in my opinion. So the anxiety over the club's long term future will always be there with me until we sort something out with the council. AndyMc88 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am

Posts: 7

Pumpetypump wrote: I'll just put this out there but is there anyone else feeling incredibly bleak still? I have the overwhelming sense that nothing good is going to come and in fact we are enduring something akin to torture on route to admin 4 or sustained lingering death.



What's the general mood? Has anyone found this has all got them genuinely down? Or us it apathy, anger or a blend?



Generally just completely drained by it all. Got no more anger left, just want to see a resolution. Generally just completely drained by it all. Got no more anger left, just want to see a resolution. Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am

Posts: 192

Location: South of Bratfud

I think I'm still in denial? "It'll be alright, seas I will start, so will the Bulls, nothing to see here..." atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 2615

vbfg wrote: economicsfans.com. They have a very good fantasy league too.



DNS Lookup for "economicsfans.com" failed. System.Net.Sockets.SocketException No such host is known







DNS Lookup for "economicsfans.com" failed. System.Net.Sockets.SocketException No such host is known paulwalker71

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm

Posts: 2824

Location: Bradford

AndyMc88 wrote: Generally just completely drained by it all. Got no more anger left, just want to see a resolution.



This



Basically the whole saga of constantly refreshing FB, Twitter and forums pretty much ruined my Christmas and New Year. ThisBasically the whole saga of constantly refreshing FB, Twitter and forums pretty much ruined my Christmas and New Year. Fr13daY

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm

Posts: 289

Location: A floating palace of ignorance



Website Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm289A floating palace of ignorance Pumpetypump wrote: I'll just put this out there but is there anyone else feeling incredibly bleak still? I have the overwhelming sense that nothing good is going to come and in fact we are enduring something akin to torture on route to admin 4 or sustained lingering death.



What's the general mood? Has anyone found this has all got them genuinely down? Or us it apathy, anger or a blend?



I'm quite the optimist.



In fact I'm looking forward to the losing bidders throwing their teddy from the pram and starting a professional RL team in Bradford to rival that of the winning bidder.



But then who to support? Northern or the Bulls (or Bradford FC)? I'm quite the optimist.In fact I'm looking forward to the losing bidders throwing their teddy from the pram and starting a professional RL team in Bradford to rival that of the winning bidder.But then who to support? Northern or the Bulls (or Bradford FC)? Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on. vbfg

Neither a moderator nor an admin be



Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am

Posts: 7297

Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan



Website Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am7297The People's Republic of Goatistan atomic wrote:



DNS Lookup for "economicsfans.com" failed. System.Net.Sockets.SocketException No such host is known



Turns out there's no money in it. Turns out there's no money in it. Slugger McBatt

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 4946

Location: Over there

daveyz999 wrote: I'm nervous that the RFL may well give the gig to either "Buyer B, C or D" and then "Buyer A" takes a huff and refuses to sell back the logo, naming rights etc.



Decent businesspeople don't take the huff. They make money. For instance, by selling back what they have for more than they paid for it. I wouldn't worry about that too much. Decent businesspeople don't take the huff. They make money. For instance, by selling back what they have for more than they paid for it. I wouldn't worry about that too much. WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. Smack him Jimmy

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm

Posts: 132

Location: Depends whose asking

Pumpetypump wrote: I'll just put this out there but is there anyone else feeling incredibly bleak still? I have the overwhelming sense that nothing good is going to come and in fact we are enduring something akin to torture on route to admin 4 or sustained lingering death.



What's the general mood? Has anyone found this has all got them genuinely down? Or us it apathy, anger or a blend?



I'm pessimistic (but isnt that in a Bulls fan DNA anyway).



I'm slightly curious like Nothus says.



I'm annoyed that I ignored my fiancee & family most of Christmas and New Year cos I was constantly checking on here for the latest news/gossip/updates. It even got to the point where she was asking "what's the latest on the Bulls" and she wouldnt know RL from RU.



But mostly I'm confused and sceptical. I may not understand it like some of you intelligent lot on here, but in simple-mans terms surely our club is only going to be bought by either;



(a) Someone who has got more money than they want, but sees this as an opportunity to get some land in Bradford - because an RL club on its own will never return decent profit, so they'll focus on the other business venture and the club will just bimble along between Champ and league1 year after year, or



(b) A dyed-in-the-wool Bradford fan who knows someone with money, but will struggle to keep us financially secure, so despite their heart in the right place, we'll stumble into admin 4



I cant understand why anyone else with half a brain cell would want to take on a depleted, demoralised team with a minus 12 point start, playing the favourites 3 times, with minimum funding and having to guarantee next 3 yrs finances - it just doesnt make sense. There's no sweetner being offered (that we know about); no true businessman is going to waste his time and money just cos he thinks the Bulls fans "deserve" it after all the crap they've had. I dont get it - what's in it for the buyer? Do they really have that sort of time and money to throw away.



Dont get me wrong - I really want someone to buy us; but I'm with pumpetypump on this one - preparing for the worse.



Good job I have you lot to cheer me up I'm pessimistic (but isnt that in a Bulls fan DNA anyway).I'm slightly curious like Nothus says.I'm annoyed that I ignored my fiancee & family most of Christmas and New Year cos I was constantly checking on here for the latest news/gossip/updates. It even got to the point where she was asking "what's the latest on the Bulls" and she wouldnt know RL from RU.But mostly I'm confused and sceptical. I may not understand it like some of you intelligent lot on here, but in simple-mans terms surely our club is only going to be bought by either;(a) Someone who has got more money than they want, but sees this as an opportunity to get some land in Bradford - because an RL club on its own will never return decent profit, so they'll focus on the other business venture and the club will just bimble along between Champ and league1 year after year, or(b) A dyed-in-the-wool Bradford fan who knows someone with money, but will struggle to keep us financially secure, so despite their heart in the right place, we'll stumble into admin 4I cant understand why anyone else with half a brain cell would want to take on a depleted, demoralised team with a minus 12 point start, playing the favourites 3 times, with minimum funding and having to guarantee next 3 yrs finances - it just doesnt make sense. There's no sweetner being offered (that we know about); no true businessman is going to waste his time and money just cos he thinks the Bulls fans "deserve" it after all the crap they've had. I dont get it - what's in it for the buyer? Do they really have that sort of time and money to throw away.Dont get me wrong - I really want someone to buy us; but I'm with pumpetypump on this one - preparing for the worse.Good job I have you lot to cheer me up atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 2615

Smack him Jimmy wrote:



I'm slightly curious like Nothus says.



I'm annoyed that I ignored my fiancee & family most of Christmas and New Year cos I was constantly checking on here for the latest news/gossip/updates. It even got to the point where she was asking "what's the latest on the Bulls" and she wouldnt know RL from RU.



But mostly I'm confused and sceptical. I may not understand it like some of you intelligent lot on here, but in simple-mans terms surely our club is only going to be bought by either;



(a) Someone who has got more money than they want, but sees this as an opportunity to get some land in Bradford - because an RL club on its own will never return decent profit, so they'll focus on the other business venture and the club will just bimble along between Champ and league1 year after year, or



(b) A dyed-in-the-wool Bradford fan who knows someone with money, but will struggle to keep us financially secure, so despite their heart in the right place, we'll stumble into admin 4



I cant understand why anyone else with half a brain cell would want to take on a depleted, demoralised team with a minus 12 point start, playing the favourites 3 times, with minimum funding and having to guarantee next 3 yrs finances - it just doesnt make sense. There's no sweetner being offered (that we know about); no true businessman is going to waste his time and money just cos he thinks the Bulls fans "deserve" it after all the crap they've had. I dont get it - what's in it for the buyer? Do they really have that sort of time and money to throw away.



Dont get me wrong - I really want someone to buy us; but I'm with pumpetypump on this one - preparing for the worse.



Good job I have you lot to cheer me up I'm pessimistic (but isnt that in a Bulls fan DNA anyway).I'm slightly curious like Nothus says.I'm annoyed that I ignored my fiancee & family most of Christmas and New Year cos I was constantly checking on here for the latest news/gossip/updates. It even got to the point where she was asking "what's the latest on the Bulls" and she wouldnt know RL from RU.But mostly I'm confused and sceptical. I may not understand it like some of you intelligent lot on here, but in simple-mans terms surely our club is only going to be bought by either;(a) Someone who has got more money than they want, but sees this as an opportunity to get some land in Bradford - because an RL club on its own will never return decent profit, so they'll focus on the other business venture and the club will just bimble along between Champ and league1 year after year, or(b) A dyed-in-the-wool Bradford fan who knows someone with money, but will struggle to keep us financially secure, so despite their heart in the right place, we'll stumble into admin 4I cant understand why anyone else with half a brain cell would want to take on a depleted, demoralised team with a minus 12 point start, playing the favourites 3 times, with minimum funding and having to guarantee next 3 yrs finances - it just doesnt make sense. There's no sweetner being offered (that we know about); no true businessman is going to waste his time and money just cos he thinks the Bulls fans "deserve" it after all the crap they've had. I dont get it - what's in it for the buyer? Do they really have that sort of time and money to throw away.Dont get me wrong - I really want someone to buy us; but I'm with pumpetypump on this one - preparing for the worse.Good job I have you lot to cheer me up



3 ADMINS = Something not viable..Maybe your new owner has the answer... 3 ADMINS = Something not viable..Maybe your new owner has the answer... PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: alleycat, BULLSCOUT, imwakefieldtillidie, ridlerbull, thepimp007 and 116 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 196 , 197 , 198 , 199 1 ... 195 1982 posts • Page 198 of 199 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,501,774 685 75,671 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























