Pumpetypump wrote:
I'll just put this out there but is there anyone else feeling incredibly bleak still? I have the overwhelming sense that nothing good is going to come and in fact we are enduring something akin to torture on route to admin 4 or sustained lingering death.
What's the general mood? Has anyone found this has all got them genuinely down? Or us it apathy, anger or a blend?
I'd say I'm mostly curious right now. There are people out there who at the very least want to have a go at saving pro RL in Bradford. Without knowing exactly who those people are and what their business plans involve, it's hard to feel anything else really.
If it transpires that some of these guys actually have experience in running a rugby club, then I might start to feel a bit more optimistic. But only a bit.
As long as the stadium situation remains as it is, we'll constantly be on the precipice of disaster in my opinion. So the anxiety over the club's long term future will always be there with me until we sort something out with the council.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:46 pm
Generally just completely drained by it all. Got no more anger left, just want to see a resolution.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:59 pm
I think I'm still in denial? "It'll be alright, seas I will start, so will the Bulls, nothing to see here..."
vbfg wrote:
economicsfans.com. They have a very good fantasy league too.
DNS Lookup for "economicsfans.com" failed. System.Net.Sockets.SocketException No such host is known
AndyMc88 wrote:
Generally just completely drained by it all. Got no more anger left, just want to see a resolution.
This
Basically the whole saga of constantly refreshing FB, Twitter and forums pretty much ruined my Christmas and New Year.
I'm quite the optimist.
In fact I'm looking forward to the losing bidders throwing their teddy from the pram and starting a professional RL team in Bradford to rival that of the winning bidder.
But then who to support? Northern or the Bulls (or Bradford FC)?
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:42 pm
atomic wrote:
DNS Lookup for "economicsfans.com" failed. System.Net.Sockets.SocketException No such host is known
Turns out there's no money in it.
daveyz999 wrote:
I'm nervous that the RFL may well give the gig to either "Buyer B, C or D" and then "Buyer A" takes a huff and refuses to sell back the logo, naming rights etc.
Decent businesspeople don't take the huff. They make money. For instance, by selling back what they have for more than they paid for it. I wouldn't worry about that too much.
