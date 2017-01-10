Pumpetypump wrote: I'll just put this out there but is there anyone else feeling incredibly bleak still? I have the overwhelming sense that nothing good is going to come and in fact we are enduring something akin to torture on route to admin 4 or sustained lingering death.



What's the general mood? Has anyone found this has all got them genuinely down? Or us it apathy, anger or a blend?

I'd say I'm mostly curious right now. There are people out there who at the very least want to have a go at saving pro RL in Bradford. Without knowing exactly who those people are and what their business plans involve, it's hard to feel anything else really.If it transpires that some of these guys actually have experience in running a rugby club, then I might start to feel a bit more optimistic. But only a bit.As long as the stadium situation remains as it is, we'll constantly be on the precipice of disaster in my opinion. So the anxiety over the club's long term future will always be there with me until we sort something out with the council.