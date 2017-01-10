Alan wrote: Me too BB2011. Hopefully, that will be on the cards if we can establish some SL security.



One of the current tragedies at Odsal, is the major work that has gone into developing a number of academy 'graduates. I really hope that doesn't go to waste, or the vultures don't descend to pick over the talent. Meanwhile, everything is tightly crossed for you guys to emerge from the other side of this nightmare, with a firm base to build on for the future. Good luck.

I'm hoping that you put in some steps this year to build a quality academy. You have the facilities there for it and have two amateur teams in Leigh Miners and Leigh East who are very near! I remember being at the Cougars on scholarship in around 2013 and we played a Centurions side over at Leigh East. What's happened to this structure?As you say I hope you get SL security so you can tap into this talent. If anyone takes any lessons from us it's definatley out academy system! Thank you! I hope we pull through too! Might mean we have to rely on academy players like Lumb, Ryan, Oakes and Kirk but at least it means more Bradford products playing the game!I will be watching your first match against Castleford with great hope for you! Good luck for the season!