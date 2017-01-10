Alan wrote:

Me too BB2011. Hopefully, that will be on the cards if we can establish some SL security.



One of the current tragedies at Odsal, is the major work that has gone into developing a number of academy 'graduates. I really hope that doesn't go to waste, or the vultures don't descend to pick over the talent. Meanwhile, everything is tightly crossed for you guys to emerge from the other side of this nightmare, with a firm base to build on for the future. Good luck.