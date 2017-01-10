|
Not a fan of Bradford Boars, would get pretty sick of reading Bradford BORES all the time.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:27 pm
Daft question but in terms of records would it be a clean slate?
For example, would Deacon not be our highest points scorer, or Les the top try scorer? Would the 24,000 crowd be our record crowd or does this all go down the drain?
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:27 pm
Whatever the new club, Any chance of us putting together a new song/chant which is unique to our team (for a while anyway). Makes me laugh at magic weekend when every clubs fans are all singing slight variations of the same song.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:29 pm
Im voting for Steam Pigs.
Got to admit Bradford Phoenix would be quite apt.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:34 pm
Bradford Cougars. With a sign at Odsal "The people's cougars" or "The best Cougars in Bradford".
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:34 pm
It's not been a clean slate before so why now? Previous records included things from before 1963. If it's good enough for RL historian Professor Tony Collins it's good enough for me.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:35 pm
You can take over as sole moderator if that happens. I live near Keighley and wouldn't feel safe.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:36 pm
Topsuggestionmania.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:45 pm
Bullseye wrote:
It's not been a clean slate before so why now? Previous records included things from before 1963. If it's good enough for RL historian Professor Tony Collins it's good enough for me.
I just wasn't sure that's all so I thought I had better ask. Deacon's haul of 2,000 plus points won't be broke for a long time!
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:48 pm
Couldn't our new logo be these vibrating lovelies?
