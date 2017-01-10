|
rugbyreddog wrote:
i'm sure they'll bend the rules for us. After all we are their favourites.
They've done the Bulls so many favours over the years I'd hate for the Club to get on their wrong side!
Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:08 pm
DemonUK wrote:
You are clearly going to need to bring players in. Do you think that the RFL should relax the maximum of 5 players on DR or loan for the new club?
Jeez, they do that and there'll be a full on out break of rabies in parts of Halifax, Fartown and Wakefield...
Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:09 pm
vbfg wrote:
We clearly need a better idea of where we are before we allow you to entice us into asking the RFL to change the rules for us. We have enough hair shirts as it is.
Would I do that? Seriously though they are expecting a new club to be up and running almost within a matter of days. That is going to be tough. It was a serious question with no ulterior motive
