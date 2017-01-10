Block5Bull wrote: A quick question - why do so many people on here apparently have such a downer on Richard Lamb?



His only previous negative (that I can see) was that he didn't have an immediate £1m to hand in the last administration at a time when, with the benefit of hindsight, it looks like the process was fitted up for Marc Green anyway. And besides, weren't there complications over a bank holiday or something...



But in his favour:

- He has been consistently vocal and passionate about helping to run the Bulls, to the point of having said that he's happy to work with others and doesn't want to be a dictator

- He actively advocates fan involvement in running the club. Yes, this is complicated but surely the sentiment is great?

- He's got experience in apparently running a rugby club reasonably well at Rotherham.



Against

- He's not a sugar daddy, but then he's never claimed to be

- He seems to believe Gledhill is credible



Now, I accept that this last point is deeply troubling, but other than that, I just don't get the animosity towards him..

Aside from the Gledhill thing, which is indeed deeply troubling!My issue with him is that I don't believe him to be anything but an "all mouth no trousers" type. Makes all the noises, but doesn't seem to do a whole lot. Made noises during the last admin, pulled out. Made noises about putting a bid in to administrators this time, pulled out.Then you take into account this fan involvement thing. To me, everything I've seen points to him being someone with no real money himself, but wants to look like he has some, all the while trying to get the fans or someone else to pay for everything. We've had enough of that with Green, and I don't for one minute think Lamb will be any different to him.If Lamb does get it, there would be nothing I want more than him to prove me wrong and do a belting job of it. I'll wish him well, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. But for now and until he does prove me otherwise, I just don't believe all the guff he's come out with as he has yet to back up a single thing.Mark Moore is very much in the same boat by the way (in my opinion naturally).