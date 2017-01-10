WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:06 am
bowlingboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 249
[quote="HamsterChops"]The guy is a total tool but beggars can't be choosers and we do need a hooker. Lumb can't do 80 minutes and Halafihi is rubbish. As a short term thing, as much as I hate myself for saying it, Moore is a good option.


I believe Cas also said they would be willing to loan players in their statement about not being vultures for our staff.[/quote


I don't think it is all Doom and Gloom at all it is a "new dawn" to coin a phrase.

If someone did a Marc Green and didn't do a thing to improve our situation like our last and most depressing season in Super League not only would my optimism be done, I would have a bit of time off from been a Bradford fan, probably start stamp collecting or bird watching.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:15 am
bowlingboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 249
Who is Andy Agar? Involved in Lamb bid any relation to Rowland?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:30 am
SCONE

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 21
bowlingboy wrote:
Who is Andy Agar? Involved in Lamb bid any relation to Rowland?


maybe this guy?

https://twitter.com/apagar07

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:33 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1839
Location: Bradford
That Agar guy comes across as Lamb Junior. Please no.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:36 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 719
Positive considering the t and a this morning?

Dane Chisholm ‏@dane_chisholm 2m2 minutes ago

Everyone have faith

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:51 am
Block5Bull
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Oct 27, 2005 12:11 pm
Posts: 259
Location: Bradford
A quick question - why do so many people on here apparently have such a downer on Richard Lamb?

His only previous negative (that I can see) was that he didn't have an immediate £1m to hand in the last administration at a time when, with the benefit of hindsight, it looks like the process was fitted up for Marc Green anyway. And besides, weren't there complications over a bank holiday or something...

But in his favour:
- He has been consistently vocal and passionate about helping to run the Bulls, to the point of having said that he's happy to work with others and doesn't want to be a dictator
- He actively advocates fan involvement in running the club. Yes, this is complicated but surely the sentiment is great?
- He's got experience in apparently running a rugby club reasonably well at Rotherham.

Against
- He's not a sugar daddy, but then he's never claimed to be
- He seems to believe Gledhill is credible

Now, I accept that this last point is deeply troubling, but other than that, I just don't get the animosity towards him..

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:53 am
Cripesginger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1275
NZ Bull wrote:
I thought Catalan Dragons and Celtic Crusaders were able to and they were both new clubs weren't they.


Dragons would be subject to French visa rules.

I do not know about the Crusaders several years ago, I thought they were in admin not liquidated. In recent years there have been changes in the UK re visas. The Govt want legitimate Uk companies to go through formal procedures before they start bringing in people from outside the EU. This takes time, it is not instant.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:59 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1839
Location: Bradford
Block5Bull wrote:
A quick question - why do so many people on here apparently have such a downer on Richard Lamb?

His only previous negative (that I can see) was that he didn't have an immediate £1m to hand in the last administration at a time when, with the benefit of hindsight, it looks like the process was fitted up for Marc Green anyway. And besides, weren't there complications over a bank holiday or something...

But in his favour:
- He has been consistently vocal and passionate about helping to run the Bulls, to the point of having said that he's happy to work with others and doesn't want to be a dictator
- He actively advocates fan involvement in running the club. Yes, this is complicated but surely the sentiment is great?
- He's got experience in apparently running a rugby club reasonably well at Rotherham.

Against
- He's not a sugar daddy, but then he's never claimed to be
- He seems to believe Gledhill is credible

Now, I accept that this last point is deeply troubling, but other than that, I just don't get the animosity towards him..



Aside from the Gledhill thing, which is indeed deeply troubling!

My issue with him is that I don't believe him to be anything but an "all mouth no trousers" type. Makes all the noises, but doesn't seem to do a whole lot. Made noises during the last admin, pulled out. Made noises about putting a bid in to administrators this time, pulled out.
Then you take into account this fan involvement thing. To me, everything I've seen points to him being someone with no real money himself, but wants to look like he has some, all the while trying to get the fans or someone else to pay for everything. We've had enough of that with Green, and I don't for one minute think Lamb will be any different to him.

If Lamb does get it, there would be nothing I want more than him to prove me wrong and do a belting job of it. I'll wish him well, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. But for now and until he does prove me otherwise, I just don't believe all the guff he's come out with as he has yet to back up a single thing.

Mark Moore is very much in the same boat by the way (in my opinion naturally).

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:05 am
bowlingboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 249
HamsterChops wrote:
Aside from the Gledhill thing, which is indeed deeply troubling!

My issue with him is that I don't believe him to be anything but an "all mouth no trousers" type. Makes all the noises, but doesn't seem to do a whole lot. Made noises during the last admin, pulled out. Made noises about putting a bid in to administrators this time, pulled out.
Then you take into account this fan involvement thing. To me, everything I've seen points to him being someone with no real money himself, but wants to look like he has some, all the while trying to get the fans or someone else to pay for everything. We've had enough of that with Green, and I don't for one minute think Lamb will be any different to him.

If Lamb does get it, there would be nothing I want more than him to prove me wrong and do a belting job of it. I'll wish him well, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. But for now and until he does prove me otherwise, I just don't believe all the guff he's come out with as he has yet to back up a single thing.

Mark Moore is very much in the same boat by the way (in my opinion naturally).


Lets hope with fingers and toes crossed that the RFL do a proper job this time and find the right man,
Green had the administrator by the short and curlies last time, when he got the club by default it was a dark dark day.

Its not really rocket science on the RFL's side this time choose the man with the most cash, who is most willing to invest.
The deal doesn't have to go through an administrator and the creditors don't have a say.

Fan involvement or not Lamb and Irvine are still going to have to invest heavily to buy the fans confidence and get the ball rolling.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:13 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4161
HamsterChops wrote:
Aside from the Gledhill thing, which is indeed deeply troubling!

My issue with him is that I don't believe him to be anything but an "all mouth no trousers" type. Makes all the noises, but doesn't seem to do a whole lot. Made noises during the last admin, pulled out. Made noises about putting a bid in to administrators this time, pulled out.
Then you take into account this fan involvement thing. To me, everything I've seen points to him being someone with no real money himself, but wants to look like he has some, all the while trying to get the fans or someone else to pay for everything. We've had enough of that with Green, and I don't for one minute think Lamb will be any different to him.

If Lamb does get it, there would be nothing I want more than him to prove me wrong and do a belting job of it. I'll wish him well, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. But for now and until he does prove me otherwise, I just don't believe all the guff he's come out with as he has yet to back up a single thing.

Mark Moore is very much in the same boat by the way (in my opinion naturally).


I do feel the same. But suppose if he does get the club, then his was the best bid for the club rather than the previous lot with Khan & Green getting it almost by default from administration. One thing that does fill me with confidence if he does get it, is Damian Irvine. He's been through all this with Cronulla. Seems to be doing a damn fine job at Wycombe too.

The RFL have to get this one right as it is all on them this time and they probably know this. Hence the criteria they have set which i am certain Green nor Khan would have had to meet.
