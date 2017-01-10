Chisholm has been on Facebook stating he wants to stay, along with Peltier. I know this isn't exactly new news. But I'd be more inclined to believe the player at this moment, considering they were annoyed at being fed false info so I can't exactly see them doing that.



In the event that they do go we still half a 'team' sort of. Can't see it surviving in the Champ though :/



Campbell

Caro

Ryan

Oakes

Macani

Pryce

Keyes

Magrin

Lumb

Joseph

Foster

Burr

Bentley



Halafihi

Peltier

Kirk

Mendieka



Trueman, Thomas, Rickett as reserves. Can't think of the others at the moment. That's if Chisholm, Kavanagh and Moss go.



I would imagine one or two signings before the season starts plus a few loan players. Would deffo look into getting a few second-rows to mover Foster back out wide and Burr to 13.