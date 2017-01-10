WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:41 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 618
No one knows what's gonna happen. For all we no the RFL may reject all bids.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:42 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2531
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Chisholm has been on Facebook stating he wants to stay, along with Peltier. I know this isn't exactly new news. But I'd be more inclined to believe the player at this moment, considering they were annoyed at being fed false info so I can't exactly see them doing that.

In the event that they do go we still half a 'team' sort of. Can't see it surviving in the Champ though :/

Campbell
Caro
Ryan
Oakes
Macani
Pryce
Keyes
Magrin
Lumb
Joseph
Foster
Burr
Bentley

Halafihi
Peltier
Kirk
Mendieka

Trueman, Thomas, Rickett as reserves. Can't think of the others at the moment. That's if Chisholm, Kavanagh and Moss go.

I would imagine one or two signings before the season starts plus a few loan players. Would deffo look into getting a few second-rows to mover Foster back out wide and Burr to 13.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:12 am
pie.warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 10, 2011 2:07 pm
Posts: 1658
Location: 100 MILES FROM PARADISE
A couple of things:-
The original RFL statement said a professional team playing in Bradford, didn't stipulate playing at Odsal which is crippling any club with the upkeep to current H & S standards. Also if it's post liquidation what has the new club got as the administrator will likely be selling anything that isn't nailed down. No kit, no training equipment, no match day facilities, Jesus he might be vein be selling the corner flags the goal posts and padding. Is he trying to sell the coral stand as well. ...??? Surely the RFL are going to make sure that essential equipment is purchased from the administrator before he can dispose of it, it must be the least they can do
A Pie is for life, not just a Wembley Final

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:19 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1836
Location: Bradford
pie.warrior wrote:
A couple of things:-
The original RFL statement said a professional team playing in Bradford, didn't stipulate playing at Odsal which is crippling any club with the upkeep to current H & S standards.


I'd be amazed if the RFL didn't just out and out refuse any suggestion of playing anywhere else.

It's up to them who gets the license at the end of the day. Considering they own the lease, I'd be gobsmacked if they just accepted a bid to play elsewhere and left themselves with the lease for a hole in the ground doing nothing. They don't have to say the reason for rejecting a bid is because they didn't want to play at Odsal, they can make up any cock and bull (no pun intended) story as to why they've refused a bid.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, BD20, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, cheekydiddles, Cibaman, debaser, Fax Machine, Fr13daY, GeoffRoebuck, HamsterChops, hereagain, HiramC, HuddsRL5, jools, pie.warrior, RickyF1, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, Soul Boy, tackler thommo, tigertot, weighman and 359 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,2541,41475,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  