Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:49 pm
Nothus
DemonUK wrote:
So from what I see. These bids have gone to the RFL not the administrator. He is busy sorting out the liquidation. There is no requirement to pay HMRC with these bids as they have lost their money as the company that owes it has ceased trading and is being liquidated. The 50k mentioned by the RFL was a suggestion only as this would show goodwill to the local businesses who have been stitched up again. In other words bids that offer to do this would be treated favourably in the process of selection.

Is the above about right?


Seems that way. Decision is purely the RFLs to make now.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:56 pm
Bull Mania
psychostring wrote:
Seeing the two pictures that went up on Twitter today has made me feel a lot more positive about things. Two pics of the remaining former Bulls players training together this morn in Bulls training gear. If all the players in those pics do sign up to the new club we'll still have the makings of a decent team. Only ones I couldn't see were Chisholm, Joseph and Lumb. Chisholm is in Oz still though.

To keep doing what they're doing, unpaid with all the stress is unbelievable. I really hope the Batley game can go ahead this weekend as I really want to go down and appalud them for just being there.

If I can go to bed on Sun night having watched a Bradford team play rugby and with a new club and owners in place I'll be a happy man.

Still half expecting an announcement saying "none of the proposals were acceptable so it's a non-starter"!


Agreed cant believe i still saw Moss & Burr training. Thought Moss would definitely have been snapped up by now.

Was also great to see young Jake Trueman in that pic. Hopefully we can keep hold of him. Special young player.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:05 pm
HamsterChops
DemonUK wrote:
The 50k mentioned by the RFL was a suggestion only as this would show goodwill to the local businesses who have been stitched up again.


Didn't I read that the 50k was money owed to other clubs? Which would mean the inclusion of paying that debt is the RFL looking after other member clubs who were owed money by the previous Bradford incarnation. Which if true, as much as I feel for the local businesses, that is good that the RFL are doing exactly what they should be doing in looking out for it's members' interests. For once.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:31 pm
psychostring
Bull Mania wrote:
Agreed cant believe i still saw Moss & Burr training. Thought Moss would definitely have been snapped up by now.

Was also great to see young Jake Trueman in that pic. Hopefully we can keep hold of him. Special young player.


I thought/hoped one of the young lads might be Trueman. Was he on the far right hand side of one of the pictures? Maybe he is enjoying training/learning from Leon? I saw a tweet from Leon the other week saying Trueman had taken him on in training and scored a brilliant try.

Kavanagh was one I was really pleased to see in the picture. Alongside Joseph and Burr he will one of the only experienced heads in the pack. His performances at the end of last season were really good.

Just hope they can stick it out a few more days and whoever gets the go ahead to start a new club offers them something worthwhile.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:10 am
Cripesginger
Bull Mania wrote:
Agreed cant believe i still saw Moss & Burr training. Thought Moss would definitely have been snapped up by now.

Was also great to see young Jake Trueman in that pic. Hopefully we can keep hold of him. Special young player.


The new Bradford club would probably not be able to sign overseas players straight away so Burr and others may not be available.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:41 am
NZ Bull
Cripesginger wrote:
The new Bradford club would probably not be able to sign overseas players straight away so Burr and others may not be available.


I thought Catalan Dragons and Celtic Crusaders were able to and they were both new clubs weren't they.
Who is online

