psychostring wrote:

Seeing the two pictures that went up on Twitter today has made me feel a lot more positive about things. Two pics of the remaining former Bulls players training together this morn in Bulls training gear. If all the players in those pics do sign up to the new club we'll still have the makings of a decent team. Only ones I couldn't see were Chisholm, Joseph and Lumb. Chisholm is in Oz still though.



To keep doing what they're doing, unpaid with all the stress is unbelievable. I really hope the Batley game can go ahead this weekend as I really want to go down and appalud them for just being there.



If I can go to bed on Sun night having watched a Bradford team play rugby and with a new club and owners in place I'll be a happy man.



Still half expecting an announcement saying "none of the proposals were acceptable so it's a non-starter"!