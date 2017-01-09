DemonUK wrote:
So from what I see. These bids have gone to the RFL not the administrator. He is busy sorting out the liquidation. There is no requirement to pay HMRC with these bids as they have lost their money as the company that owes it has ceased trading and is being liquidated. The 50k mentioned by the RFL was a suggestion only as this would show goodwill to the local businesses who have been stitched up again. In other words bids that offer to do this would be treated favourably in the process of selection.
Is the above about right?
Seems that way. Decision is purely the RFLs to make now.