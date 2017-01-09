|
RickyF1 wrote:
I'm sure I have read somewhere they wanted ideally to sort it by Friday but I may be wrong.
I've seen Billy Bull$hit say it, so that means nothing at all. Haven't seen anyone else specifically say Friday though.
I expect it takes as long as it takes, but bearing in mind when the season starts, I'm sure they appreciate it needs sorting sooner rather than later.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:13 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
It's not David Thorne who is getting the club, so Stu Duffy lifeline to stay in position has gone. Good riddance to a truly nasty piece of work.
Are you saying you no who is getting the club?
Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:14 pm
I didn't think it was him who said it but may be wrong.
Been reading that much stuff I dunno where I have read half of the things I have.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:14 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
It's not David Thorne who is getting the club, so Stu Duffy lifeline to stay in position has gone. Good riddance to a truly nasty piece of work.
You can't reconcile "knowing" that and being a player's Dad.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:26 pm
I've seen Wednesday banded about for an announcement..
Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:33 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
I've seen Wednesday banded about for an announcement..
am then..half day closing isn't it..
Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:03 pm
Seeing the two pictures that went up on Twitter today has made me feel a lot more positive about things. Two pics of the remaining former Bulls players training together this morn in Bulls training gear. If all the players in those pics do sign up to the new club we'll still have the makings of a decent team. Only ones I couldn't see were Chisholm, Joseph and Lumb. Chisholm is in Oz still though.
To keep doing what they're doing, unpaid with all the stress is unbelievable. I really hope the Batley game can go ahead this weekend as I really want to go down and appalud them for just being there.
If I can go to bed on Sun night having watched a Bradford team play rugby and with a new club and owners in place I'll be a happy man.
Still half expecting an announcement saying "none of the proposals were acceptable so it's a non-starter"!
Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:11 pm
Surley if one of the bidders accepted by the RFL before are in now they have to be accepted again. But who knows
Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:33 pm
Do we know if any of the bids were delivered with a large pie... to ease the passage...
Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:35 pm
el red wrote:
A question for Bradford fans, would you prefer someone who says they are going to throw money at the situation or someone who is going to try something new but run the club on a tight leash?
As a fan of another club I'm just interested in what the fans want the new club to look like, and how they'd accept it being run.
To be honest I just want a Bradford club to survive. I don't think " throwing money at the situation" is a solution.
If the vast majority of the RFL conditions are met I'll be more than happy.
In particular I was heartened to see one of those conditions was the retention of an Academy . If that could be done I'd see that as a massive statement of intent. Perhaps it could be part funded from outside the company owning the club
The clause regarding "small " creditors was a surprise to me but again would be an important message.
